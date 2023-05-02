Battle Brewing Over Camping Fuel Tank Waste

Zero-waste 1lb propane tank exchange gaining traction across US

MANTECA, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In one corner sits an entrenched multi-billion-dollar manufacturer. On the other side of the ring is a small company with an enormous goal. In between them are millions of Americans, wanting to use 1lb propane tanks for their summer camping trips to fuel portable stoves, BBQ's and other outdoor appliances. The fight is about hazardous waste and who should foot the bill when millions of 1lb propane tanks need recycling every summer.

Fuel cylinder waste collected from Yosemite National Park in June 2022. (PRNewswire)

"We offer a sustainable choice for people who care about the great outdoors," observed Josh Simpson, Vice-President of Little Kamper, LP. "Our goal is to reduce propane tank waste in parks and campgrounds. Little Kamper propane tank exchange makes it safe and easy to use 1lb propane tanks without leaving hazardous waste in places we want to protect for future generations of little campers."

And the upstart competitor is gaining momentum as the busy summer season looms. Thanks to a newly expanded relationship with Ace Hardware, Little Kamper 1lb propane tank exchange is now available in a growing number of stores from coast to coast. In addition, Little Kamper has a budding relationship with REI that will gradually make 1lb propane tank exchange available to REI customers. Those are two big steps in the world of little propane tanks.

But that is just one dimension of this contest. The concession companies that operate retail stores in national parks are embracing Little Kamper to support waste reduction in campgrounds around the US. It began with Aramark Destinations in Yosemite National Park. Next came Delaware North and the stores in Grand Canyon, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon National Parks. Now Little Kamper tanks are available in a growing number of national parks with stores managed by Aramark and Delaware North. Others are sure to follow.

To make things even more interesting, a growing number of states around the US are taking steps to recover the high disposal cost of the single use 1lb fuel tanks. The dark green tanks are frequently discarded with unused fuel still inside and are classified as hazardous waste under federal law. In California, Senate Bill 560 (Laird-D) calls for an extended producer responsibility (EPR) program that will pay for the entire disposal cost of the fuel tanks. Accounting for the expenses of collecting, transporting, and recycling, an EPR solution will require the manufacturer to implement a program that funds the cost of getting the used tanks properly recycled. When states on both sides of the country shine a light on the cost of 1lb propane cylinder waste, change is coming.

The Little Kamper program started in California in 2014 and has expanded dramatically over the last 24 months. Now available from coast to coast, Little Kamper is scaling up to compete for the greener future of 1lb propane. For information, visit https://www.LittleKamper.com.

Little Kamper 1lb propane tank on a campground picnic table. (PRNewswire)

This is the official Little Kamper LP logo (PRNewswire)

