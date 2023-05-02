Essential StaffCARE Receives ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Insurance Award for Service Excellence

Essential StaffCARE received a Net Promoter Score®️ (NPS) of 77.7 denoting 'World Class' customer service compared to the insurance industry average NPS of 20.

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential StaffCARE (ESC) has received ClearlyRated's Best of Insurance® Award for providing superior service to their clients for the second year in a row. ESC is a proprietary employee benefits program developed by Insurance Applications Group, Inc. (IAG) for the contingent workforce and staffing industries. IAG is a leading insurance technology company specializing in integrated employee benefit administrative technologies and products for high-turnover industries.

The ClearlyRated Best of Insurance® Award is a national program recognizing insurance providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the insurance industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients and internal staff. Best of Insurance winners have a NPS that is 2.4x higher than the industry average.

ESC received an NPS of 77.7, significantly higher than the health insurance industry's average NPS of 20.

ESC received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.1% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 53%.

"In using ClearlyRated, our goal has been to get an unbiased, independent assessment of where we are as a company, and to identify areas that may need improvement," said J. Marshall Dye, President and CEO of IAG. "We have won many insurance industry awards over the years, however the Best of Insurance Award is special because it is solely based on direct client satisfaction survey responses. Businesses today must use a mindset of continuous improvement to succeed. ClearlyRated helps us keep our fingers on the pulse of our clients, as well as industry trends and client expectations."

"Winners of the 2023 Best of Insurance Award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2023 Best of Insurance winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Essential StaffCARE

Essential StaffCARE (ESC) is a benefit program of Insurance Applications Group, Inc. (IAG), an insurance technology company specializing in proprietary product and administrative solutions for the contingent workforce, staffing, and other high-turnover industries. To serve these niche vertical markets, IAG leverages adaptable API, Multi-Tenant Architecture, and Conformable Payroll Deduction and Payment technologies to provide unique benefit solutions integrated across Electronic Onboarding Systems, Payroll Service Providers, HCM/HRIS Platforms, and HR Technology Aggregators. ESC provides ACA-compliant health plans and supplemental employee benefits to over 2,500 staffing companies across the United States, and enrolls over 500,000 temporary employees in its benefit plans annually. For more information visit www.essentialstaffcare.com or www.IAGBenefits.com.

About Best of Insurance™

ClearlyRated's Best of Insurance® Award recognizes insurance providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the insurance industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients and internal staff. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated implements paired survey and award programs for providers of business services and in 2018 announced the launch of their comprehensive client survey program designed to help B2B service firms of all shapes and sizes measure client satisfaction, build online reputation, and differentiate themselves on service quality.

