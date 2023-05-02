The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Launches the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network with Key Collaborators to Improve Patient Care and Clinical Outcomes

MSAA is proud to collaborate with the Chronic Health Improvement Research Program (CHIRP) at Dartmouth Health and Novartis to support people living with MS

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA), the Chronic Health Improvement Research Program (CHIRP) at Dartmouth Health, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Novartis") are collaborating to launch the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network™ (MSIN™). This is a first-of-its-kind initiative to develop a multi-center learning health network for providers to support people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

MSIN will serve as a model of innovation, improvement, and implementation of evidence-based care and best practices that connect participating healthcare professionals, spanning from MS comprehensive care centers to community-based neurologists. In sharing data and experiences, this learning health network enables participating centers to learn from each other while contributing to research to improve the quality of care and health outcomes for people with multiple sclerosis.

Together, the MSIN collaboration aims to: develop a research-driven data environment; use improvement and implementation approaches to improve care, experience, and outcomes; advocate for therapies and health interventions for all people living with MS, regardless of practice setting or location, helping to eliminate disparities; support the MS care workforce; and achieve optimal health outcomes for the MS community.

MSIN will be guided by two advisory boards – one of which will be comprised of people living with MS and their care partners. The other advisory board will be comprised of healthcare professionals, research scientists, and advocacy partners.

MSIN is a patient-centric initiative, emphasizing the vital role of people living with MS and their involvement in this learning health system. As a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives today for the MS community, MSAA has remained committed to incorporating the perspectives and voices from individuals with MS and care partners, while providing ongoing support and direct services.

MSAA President and CEO Gina Ross Murdoch sees tremendous value in this collaboration with both CHIRP and Novartis. Ms. Murdoch states, "The Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network is an exciting new initiative that has the potential to transform how MS is treated and managed. This unique, patient-centric research program will culminate in a learning health network designed to provide the best outcomes for people living with MS, aligning with MSAA's mission of improving lives today for the multiple sclerosis community. I see no limits as to the potential benefits that this new research program may provide."

"Our collaboration with MSAA and CHIRP deepens our commitment to improving the lives of people living with MS," said Dharmesh Patel, Vice President, Medical Unit head, Neuroscience at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. "At Novartis we have been invested in launching transformative treatments for neurological conditions for more than 80 years, including a portfolio of treatments across the MS continuum. And by co-founding and developing MSIN we will work collaboratively to ensure that both the right treatments and clinical interventions reach the right patients in a timely manner."

Having led and collaborated on numerous improvement, innovation, and implementation initiatives internationally, Dr. Brant Oliver will serve as MSIN's principal investigator. Dr. Oliver is Associate Professor at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Director of CHIRP, and Vice President for Care Experience for the Dartmouth Health system.

Dr. Oliver explains, "MSIN is an exciting forward-thinking, cutting-edge initiative that is first-of-its-kind in multiple sclerosis. It will leverage the very best of what improvement, implementation science, care experience, and futuristic technology can accomplish. We will use a learning health network approach to create an environment of support and collaboration, which will amplify our ability to simultaneously improve care, implement evidence-based interventions, and study MS care in a way that is driven by the needs and voices of people with MS. I am honored to serve as principal investigator for this promising initiative."

To learn more about the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network, please visit https://MSINresearch.org.

