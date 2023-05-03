160 Driving Academy is now offering a Military Promotion until May 31st, 2023

EVANSTON, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy salutes our nation's service members with 10% off enrollment for new students.

Join us in honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. During the month of May, we will be extending a special military promotion for any members that enroll with 160 Driving Academy to earn their CDL.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000 /annual, with tremendous growth potential.

Hazmat (H) Endorsement holders, on average, earn upwards of $10,000 in additional earnings.

Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Truckers Network . Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company,

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school, and is the fastest growing vocational school in the country with over 140 locations. In 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network , and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry. 160 Driving Academy has recently implemented HAZMAT Certification training .

