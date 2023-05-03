AdminaHealth Promotes Jennifer Collinson to Vice President of Marketing and Communications

GREENWICH, Conn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of employee benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Collinson to Vice President of Marketing and Communications. In her new role, Collinson will lead all marketing initiatives, work in concert with the company's sales team, and be the primary point for all communications. Collinson's elevated role has an emphasis on developing and executing innovative strategies to promote AdminaHealth's solutions to brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators.

Collinson joined AdminaHealth in 2019 as Director of Marketing and Communications. During her tenure, her creativity and fresh ideas, combined with her expertise in brand and marketing strategy, web development, graphic design, and color theory, have played a critical role in developing the company's brand and increasing its visibility in the marketplace.

"Jennifer is an invaluable member of our team, and her contributions have been instrumental in the growth and success of AdminaHealth," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "Her strategic vision, marketing expertise, and leadership skills have been critical in helping us achieve our business objectives. We are thrilled to promote her to Vice President, Marketing and Communications and look forward to her continued contributions as we expand our footprint in the industry."

Prior to joining AdminaHealth, Collinson held senior marketing and communications positions at organizations that distinguish themselves for making an impact and transforming processes and lives. She holds a Master's degree in Brand Development from Bath Spa University's School of Art and Design in England, a Bachelor's degree in Studio Art from Smith College in Massachusetts, and is accredited in applied color psychology by Colour Affects in London.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role at AdminaHealth," said Collinson. "I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to drive the growth of our business and help our clients achieve their goals."

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies the administration of benefits and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators. Founded in 2014, AdminaHealth is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and serves clients throughout the United States.

