Certified Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Featured in New Real Stories Video Ads

Showing Life-Altering Care Outcomes, the Ads Are Being Released as the Nation Celebrates Better Hearing and Speech Month (May)

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Six new stories from certified audiologists and speech-language pathologists about clients, patients, and students they've helped in transformative ways are being released today as part of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association's (ASHA) Real Stories public service announcement (PSA) campaign.

Launched a year ago, the television and radio PSA campaign has reached more than 48 million people to date. Until today, the campaign ads featured real stories of care conveyed by actors. In the new ads, however, ASHA member audiologists and speech-language pathologists themselves share their stories. They are being released today so they can be shared widely for the national celebration of Better Hearing and Speech Month (May) as well as throughout the year.

The ads include accounts of . . .

"These new stories are great examples of what ASHA members do every day and the difference they can make in people's lives," said ASHA 2023 President Robert M. Augustine, PhD, CCC-SLP. "We are pleased and proud to share them, and hope they will motivate the public to seek our professionals' services."

To learn more about communication disorders, and to find a national database of certified audiologists and speech-language pathologists who can help, visit www.asha.org/public.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 228,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support personnel; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

