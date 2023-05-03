Hapbee Announces Partnership with Reputable Health to Develop AI-Powered, Personalized Sleep Routines

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") the wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad, has announced a partnership with Reputable Health to develop customized sleep routines which would be accessible through Hapbee products and are derived from A.I.-driven algorithms that will analyze consumers' sleep data gathered through the Reputable Health platform.

Hapbee's patented biostreaming technology helps people optimize their sleep, performance, and moods. Ultra-low electro-magnetic frequency biostreams are derived from compounds like caffeine, nicotine and melatonin which are delivered digitally through Hapbee-powered devices; such as, the Smart Sleep Pad and Neckband without the side-effects or dependencies that might otherwise result from ingesting the substances.

Reputable Health is an AI-powered health optimization platform that provides recommendations based on real-world data. Through their partnership, Hapbee and Reputable Health will work together to offer a comprehensive, individualized, digital wellness solution to Hapbee users, starting with sleep health.

Reputable Health's AI-powered platform will aggregate anonymized health data from wearables, lab tests, genomics and health experiments to offer personalized recommendations to Hapbee users based on their unique health goals. By leveraging the power of Hapbee's ulRFE® technology and cutting-edge health analytics, Hapbee and Reputable Health aim to empower users to achieve their sleep goals, including helping users to fall asleep faster, stay asleep all-night, and wake up refreshed in the morning.

According to Hapbee CEO Yona Shtern, "Partnering with Reputable Health will enable us to continue to innovate our next-gen wellness solution with a personalized experience, optimized based on the users' own real-world data, allowing them to impact their wellness in a way that is uniquely tailored to their individual needs. We are excited to work with Reputable Health to help our users achieve their health and wellness goals."

Reputable Health Head of Operations & Business Development Dr. Kyle Bergquist added, "Our partnership with Hapbee is a natural fit, as both companies are focused on empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness. By combining our AI-powered platform with Hapbee's unique digital wellness technology, we will be able to provide users with personalized recommendations that are based on real-world data, enabling them to achieve their health and wellness goals more effectively."

The partnership between Hapbee and Reputable Health is an exciting development for anyone who wants to optimize their wellness. Together, the two companies seek to empower users to take control of their wellness in a way that is tailored to their individual needs.

Hapbee confirms that it has received confirmation from the BC Securities Commission that it has completed the review and approved the Management Cease Trade Order effective May 2, 2023, under National Policy 12-203 (the "Policy") pending the filing of the Required Disclosure via SEDAR. Hapbee is confident that the Required Disclosure will be filed by no later than June 30, 2023. The Management Cease Trade Order is imposed against the Company's chief executive officer, and its chief financial officer. There has been no cease trade order imposed against all securities of Hapbee. The MCTO will not generally affect the ability of other persons to trade the securities of Hapbee pending the filing of the Required Disclosure via SEDAR.

Hapbee intends to comply with the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines as set out in the Policy for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, if necessary, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release.

Hapbee is not subject to any insolvency proceeding and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of Hapbee that has not been generally disclosed.

About Reputable Health

Reputable Health is an AI-powered health optimization platform that provides recommendations based on real-world data. It empowers its community to take control of their health and make informed decisions without having to rely on fake online reviews, social media hype and murky science. Reputable aggregates anonymized data from wearables, lab tests, genomics and health experiments, and rewards participants who contribute, enabling fair and equitable value sharing for everyone.

For more information about Reputable, visit: https://www.reputable.health

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com, on Amazon.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

