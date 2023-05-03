HENRY ROSE ANNOUNCES SERIES A INVESTMENT FROM SANDBRIDGE CAPITAL

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Rose, a genderless fine fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfeiffer, announces a Series A investment led by Sandbridge Capital. The partnership marks the brand's first external investment since its launch in 2019.

Henry Rose sets a new precedent for safety and transparency in fine fragrance by disclosing 100% of its ingredients. It was created based on the strictest and most comprehensive health, safety, and environmental standards set forth by two industry leading non-profit organizations, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Products Innovation Institute. It is the first and only fine fragrance to receive both distinctions of EWG Verified® and Cradle to Cradle Certified™.

Since launching with five fine fragrances via a direct-to-consumer model, Henry Rose has now grown to include 11 fine fragrances and multiple product categories, including home and body. The brand has experienced exceptional revenue growth, more than doubling its new customers year over year and building a loyal community that identifies with the brand's mission. It has expanded into retail distribution with luxury beauty retailers including Credo, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

This partnership will be leveraged to further grow Henry Rose's retail distribution, expand its team, and fuel marketing efforts to increase brand awareness. Henry Rose recently tapped YARD NYC to develop the brand's first major advertising campaign, set to be unveiled early this Summer. The campaign will debut with a billboard in Times Square, with additional rollouts planned across OOH and digital platforms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Michelle and her inspired Henry Rose team. There is a tangible groundswell among consumers for ingredient transparency paired with timeless storytelling across the clean beauty landscape," said Ken Suslow, Founder and Managing Partner of Sandbridge Capital. "Michelle has thoughtfully captured this balance, artfully blending her pure mission-driven approach with a compellingly modern offering of best-in-class fine fragrances. We very much look forward to engaging our global brand building expertise in support of Henry Rose's already impressive growth trajectory."

"I founded Henry Rose based on my belief that we shouldn't have to sacrifice quality for safety," said Michelle Pfeiffer, Founder and Creative Director of Henry Rose. "We partnered with Ken and the Sandbridge Capital team not only for the expertise they provide as beauty industry investors, but also for their commitment to our brand's mission. This partnership underscores our shared belief that greater transparency is the future and everyone has the right to know what's in the products they use."

"Over the past four years, Henry Rose has established itself as a disruptor in the beauty industry by challenging the status quo," said Debi Theis, President of Henry Rose. "The brand's evolution to date has been extremely intentional, so it was important to find a partner that would champion, rather than shy away from, our bold stance on ingredient transparency, safety, and sustainability. Ken immediately embraced our values as non-negotiables, and we are thrilled to usher in this next phase of brand growth together."

The Sage Group served as financial advisor to Henry Rose.

