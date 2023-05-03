Ionis reports first quarter 2023 financial results

QALSODY approved for SOD1-ALS; MAA under review in EU
Reported positive Phase 3 eplontersen ATTRv-PN data; December 22, 2023 PDUFA date
On track to achieve 2023 financial guidance
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) (the "Company"), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Financial results are summarized below:
Three months
March 31,
2023
2022
(amounts in millions)
Total revenue
$131
$142
Operating expenses
$245
$199
Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis
$218
$173
Loss from operations
($114)
($57)
Loss from operations on a non-GAAP basis
($87)
($31)
Financial Highlights
- Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was in line with expectations and included revenue from numerous diverse sources
- Operating expenses increased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year as planned, reflecting investments in advancing Ionis' pipeline, technology and go-to-market activities for eplontersen, olezarsen and donidalorsen
- Cash and short-term investments of $2.3 billion at March 31, 2023 enables continued investment in creating future growth opportunities
- Reaffirmed 2023 financial guidance
"2023 is off to a strong start. With QALSODY's approval, it joins SPINRAZA as a new groundbreaking medicine to treat a devastating neurological disease, further validating our RNA-targeting therapeutic platform. We also achieved another important milestone with our recent positive eplontersen Phase 3 data. We believe the positive efficacy and safety data, and the attractive self-administered dosing profile, position eplontersen to be an important treatment for ATTRv-PN patients, who today are underserved. We look forward to the first potential approval of eplontersen in the U.S. in December," said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ionis. "In addition, we further expanded our industry-leading late-stage pipeline to seven programs across nine indications following the start of GSK's bepirovirsen hepatitis B program. In the second half, we plan to report results from our olezarsen Phase 3 FCS study, which if positive, positions us for our first independent commercial launch. These recent achievements, together with our upcoming milestones, continue to build value for Ionis stakeholders."
Recent Late-Stage Pipeline Highlights
- FDA granted Biogen accelerated approval of QALSODY (tofersen) for patients with SOD1-ALS
- FDA accepted eplontersen NDA for patients with polyneuropathy caused by hereditary TTR amyloidosis (ATTRv-PN) with a PDUFA date of December 22, 2023
- Presented positive week-35 and week-66 data from the Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study of eplontersen in patients with ATTRv-PN
- GSK advanced bepirovirsen into Phase 3 development in patients with chronic hepatitis B
Recent Additional Pipeline Updates
- Biogen presented data demonstrating IONIS-MAPTRx (BIIB080) substantially reduced tau protein in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease
- Continued to focus R&D efforts by discontinuing two programs that did not meet Ionis' target product profile, cimdelirsen for acromegaly and sapablursen for beta-thalassemia. Ionis continues to advance the Phase 2 sapablursen study for polycythemia vera
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
"Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations. We generated meaningful revenue while continuing to invest in key growth opportunities across our business. These results keep us on track to achieve our 2023 financial guidance," said Elizabeth L. Hougen, chief financial officer of Ionis. "We plan to continue investing in areas with the greatest potential to drive growth. As such, we expect our investments to grow modestly as we advance and expand our late-stage pipeline and move our near-term commercial opportunities toward the market. Additionally, as we keep more programs for ourselves, we expect a greater proportion of commercial revenues compared to R&D revenues, and our commercial revenues to be the primary driver of future revenue growth."
Revenue
Ionis' revenue was comprised of the following:
Three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenue:
(amounts in millions)
Commercial revenue:
SPINRAZA royalties
$50
$54
TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA revenue, net
7
6
Licensing and royalty revenue
11
12
Total commercial revenue
68
72
Research and development revenue:
Amortization from upfront payments
16
17
Milestone payments
23
27
License fees
-
2
Other services
-
4
Collaborative agreement revenue
39
50
Eplontersen joint development revenue
24
20
Total research and development revenue
63
70
Total revenue
$131
$142
Ionis continued to derive its revenue for the first quarter of 2023 from diverse sources, with approximately half coming from commercial products and half from numerous partnered programs. Commercial revenue for the first quarter of 2023 included $50 million from SPINRAZA royalties. Global SPINRAZA product sales of $443 million decreased six percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year primarily due to the impact from foreign currency, fewer new patient starts in the U.S. and channel dynamics.
R&D revenue for the first quarter of 2023 included $24 million from AstraZeneca for its share of the global Phase 3 development costs for eplontersen, $20 million from Biogen for advancing several neurology disease programs and $15 million from GSK for advancing bepirovirsen into Phase 3 development. Already in the second quarter, the Company earned $16 million in a milestone payment from Biogen when QALSODY was approved in the U.S.
Operating Expenses
Ionis' operating expenses increased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, consistent with expectations. As Ionis advanced its robust pipeline, study costs increased as most of the Company's Phase 3 studies were either fully enrolled or approaching full enrollment resulting in higher R&D expenses year over year. Additionally, as Ionis prepares to launch eplontersen, olezarsen and donidalorsen, the Company's SG&A expenses also increased year over year.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2023, Ionis' cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $2.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2022 primarily due to the $500 million Ionis received from Royalty Pharma in January 2023. Ionis' working capital also increased over the same period primarily due to the Company's higher cash and short-term investments balance. Additionally, the Company recorded a long-term liability for future royalties due to Royalty Pharma in the first quarter of 2023.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Millions, Except Per Share Data)
Three months ended,
March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Revenue:
Commercial revenue:
SPINRAZA royalties
$50
$54
TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA revenue, net
7
6
Licensing and royalty revenue
11
12
Total commercial revenue
68
72
Research and development revenue:
Collaborative agreement revenue
39
50
Eplontersen joint development revenue
24
20
Total research and development revenue
63
70
Total revenue
131
142
Expenses:
Cost of sales
1
4
Research, development and patent
198
161
Selling, general and administrative
46
34
Total operating expenses
245
199
Loss from operations
(114)
(57)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense related to sale of future royalties
(16)
-
Other income (expense), net
17
(7)
Loss before income tax expense
(113)
(64)
Income tax expense
(11)
(1)
Net loss
($124)
($65)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
($0.87)
($0.46)
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
143
142
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Basis:
Condensed Consolidated Operating Expenses, Loss From Operations, and Net Loss
(In Millions)
Three months
March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
As reported research, development and patent expenses according to GAAP
$198
$161
Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards
(20)
(19)
Non-GAAP research, development and patent expenses
$178
$142
As reported selling, general and administrative expenses according to GAAP
$46
$34
Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards
(7)
(7)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$39
$27
As reported operating expenses according to GAAP
$245
$199
Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards
(27)
(26)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$218
$173
As reported loss from operations according to GAAP
($114)
($57)
Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards
(27)
(26)
Non-GAAP loss from operations
($87)
($31)
As reported net loss according to GAAP
($124)
($65)
Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards and related tax effects
(27)
(26)
Non-GAAP net loss
($97)
($39)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Basis
As illustrated in the Selected Financial Information in this press release, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, and non-GAAP net loss were adjusted from GAAP to exclude compensation expense related to equity awards and the related tax effects. Compensation expense related to equity awards are non-cash. These measures are provided as supplementary information and are not a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Ionis reports these non-GAAP results to better enable financial statement users to assess and compare its historical performance and project its future operating results and cash flows. Further, the presentation of Ionis' non-GAAP results is consistent with how Ionis' management internally evaluates the performance of its operations.
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
$2,347
$1,987
Contracts receivable
14
26
Other current assets
182
190
Property, plant and equipment, net
85
74
Right-of-use assets
179
182
Other assets
78
75
Total assets
$2,885
$2,534
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Other current liabilities
$167
$221
Current portion of deferred contract revenue
92
91
0% convertible senior notes, net
623
622
0.125% convertible senior notes, net
545
545
Liability related to sale of future royalties, net
505
-
Long-term lease liabilities
177
178
Long-term obligations, less current portion
16
16
Long-term deferred contract revenue
273
288
Total stockholders' equity
487
573
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$2,885
$2,534
2023 Key Value Driving Events(1)
Regulatory Actions
Program
Indication
Regulatory Action
QALSODY
SOD1-ALS
NDA approval
EU approval2
Eplontersen (TTR)
ATTRv polyneuropathy
NDA approval
OUS filings
Key Clinical Achievements
Program
Indication
Event
Eplontersen (TTR)
ATTRv polyneuropathy
Phase 3 data (week 35
Olezarsen
FCS
Phase 3 data
Eplontersen (TTR)
ATTR cardiomyopathy
Phase 3 full enrollment
Donidalorsen (PKK)
HAE
Phase 3 full enrollment
Phase 3 Initiations
Program
Indication
Timing
Bepirovirsen (HBV)
Hepatitis B virus infection
H1:23 (achieved)
IONIS-FB-LRx
Immunoglobulin A
H1:23
(1) Timing expectations based on current assumptions and subject to change.
(2) CHMP opinion anticipated in Q4:2023.
