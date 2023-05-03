Byron Clymer, Troy Cook, Julie Gibson, Trey Humphrey, and Martyn Worsley Elevated into New Global Roles

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- Today, CEO Peter Clune announced the elevation of five key leaders into global roles for Lockton, the world's largest independent, privately held insurance brokerage. These leaders will be working closely with the retail leadership team building innovative enterprise-wide solutions. Lockton recently surpassed $3 billion in revenue after 57 years in business, with $1 billion of that growth occurring in the past 24 months.

"Lockton is attracting both complex clients and talented Associates all around the world, resulting in unprecedented growth," said Peter Clune, Lockton CEO. "This new structure will be simple, collaborative and fast. The power of Lockton coming together on one global platform will help our people and clients reach their full potential."

Troy Cook will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will now also lead all finance and legal Associates globally. After serving as an independent board member on Lockton's board of directors since 2018, Cook joined Lockton as CFO in 2020. As an innovative finance executive, he has transformed the strategic finance function at Lockton to ensure long-term growth and private ownership perpetuation. During his time with the company, he has played a critical role in setting and executing business strategies while creating a new capital structure to ensure Lockton's momentum and growth continues.

Julie Gibson , Lockton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), will prioritize expanding the reach of Lockton's "Uncommonly Independent" brand. Her efforts have been vital in highlighting Lockton's authenticity and distinctive approach as a perpetually private brokerage with a long-term focus on its people, clients and communities. She will now oversee marketing and communications initiatives across the globe. Gibson has been an integral part of Lockton since 2018, where she has successfully launched a new brand identity, internal and external digital engagement platforms, and introduced innovative approaches to communicate the company's unique story.

$300 million to $3 billion . Humphrey will lead a robust, global legal team that will work to help achieve Lockton's aggressive global goals and safeguard the company. Trey Humphrey , Chief Legal Officer, has been an essential part of Lockton since 2000, and as General Counsel, he has played a crucial role in managing the company's legal affairs in an increasingly complex business environment. His leadership has been instrumental in supporting Lockton's growth fromto. Humphrey will lead a robust, global legal team that will work to help achieve Lockton's aggressive global goals and safeguard the company.

London . In this new role, Worsley will lead Lockton's global people strategy, driving initiatives to ensure Lockton wins the talent game and has the best culture in the industry. As a firm that grows one handshake at a time, Lockton has significant momentum in this area, which Worsley's leadership will continue to build upon. Martyn Worsley has been appointed Lockton's Chief People Officer after his significant successes over the past two years leading Human Resources across Lockton's international business from. In this new role, Worsley will lead Lockton's global people strategy, driving initiatives to ensure Lockton wins the talent game and has the best culture in the industry. As a firm that grows one handshake at a time, Lockton has significant momentum in this area, which Worsley's leadership will continue to build upon.

Byron Clymer , Lockton's Chief Information Officer (CIO), has been entrusted with leading Lockton's strategy to develop global platforms that empower its people to deliver clients with industry-leading advice and insight and unparalleled service. Since joining Lockton in 2018 as U.S. CIO, Clymer has been instrumental in overseeing the transformation of U.S. IT strategy and will now scale transformation across the globe.

"These newly-appointed executives have a proven track record of success at Lockton," said Clune. "They are the best of the best, and they know how to drive meaningful change and preserve our culture."

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,500+ Associates doing business in over 135 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 14 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2022 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

