Mothers With Will project dedicated to the stories of strong women who can inspire millions launched by AmoMama

Mothers With Will project dedicated to the stories of strong women who can inspire millions launched by AmoMama

To accelerate the representation of successful women's stories and to inspire women "to make a plan", AmoMama created the Mothers With Will project .

AmoMama is an international online media with an audience of around 40 million people per month in the US and Western Europe. The Mothers With Will platform publishes stories of strong women who have been able to overcome difficulties, build successful careers, be a mother, and become an inspiration for many.

NEW YORK , May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Working on the project, AmoMama has collected inspirational stories from women like Angelique Miles, a former music publishing executive in the 1990s, the golden era of Hip-Hop and R&B. She had really big names on her lists like Timbaland, Missy Elliot, and so many more. After she was able to build a career as a social media influencer, athlete, and fitness enthusiast and now inspires many women with her example.

Manou and her journey from a famous singer in Europe to becoming an influencer with over 1M followers on Instagram and building a family.

Sazan, Instagram and YouTube blogger, podcast author, and a woman who inspires many, spoke about her family and building a personal brand.

Josie Hau, mom of four shared the story of her wonderful daughter Maya who was born with Down Syndrome, and a congenital heart defect.

Alex Vailas told her story as a single mother, famous Pinterest blogger, and influencer.

Mothers With Will aims to increase the number of donations to the initiatives that support women in media. In partnership with the International Women's Media Foundation , AmoMama has created a hyperlink where their audience can donate to the foundation.

"We have always strived to collect and tell inspiring stories. Thanks to the Mothers With Will project, these stories will be able to help women who are facing difficulties." said Tetyana Fomina, AmoMama's Editorial Operations Manager.

The project will run until the end of 2023 and AmoMama invites women whose stories can inspire and help millions to share their stories with the editors. Editors of AmoMama are open to readers' stories and strive together to increase the representation of successful women's cases in the media. The company also invites other media to join the initiative.

To learn more about the project visit the page Mothers With Will .

View original content:

SOURCE AmoMama Media Limited