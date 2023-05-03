OpenEyes Insurance Welcomes Gary Flaherty as Chief Insurance Officer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEyes, the innovative insurance startup serving commercial automotive fleets, is thrilled to announce the appointment of insurance industry veteran Gary Flaherty as Chief Insurance Officer. In his new role, Flaherty will lead strategy and development of the startup's cutting-edge insurance platform that will transform the commercial auto industry.



Most recently at Nationwide E&S as Senior Vice President of Commercial Auto, Flaherty played a pivotal role in developing and executing business strategies that drove profitability and growth. Prior to Nationwide E&S, he held senior executive positions at Progressive and Canal Insurance, where he led successful teams and delivered exceptional results.

OpenEyes CEO Yoav Oron expressed his excitement about Flaherty joining the team, stating, "Gary is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of success in the insurance industry. His expertise and extensive knowledge in underwriting, risk management, and claims will be instrumental in driving our growth and ensuring that we continue to deliver the best possible product to our customers."

Flaherty's appointment comes at a crucial time for OpenEyes as the company continues to expand and bring its innovative insurance products to more fleets. His expertise will be critical in helping the company achieve its goals and make a positive impact in the insurance industry.

"I'm thrilled to be joining OpenEyes' executive team, and excited about the game-changing technology the team has developed. I believe this technology will revolutionize the insurance industry," said Flaherty. "The opportunity to work with a talented team that is committed to saving lives and improving the insurance experience for customers is truly inspiring. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help drive growth and ensure that we continue to deliver innovative solutions that make a difference."

OpenEyes' mission is to minimize the occurrence and impact of traffic accidents by utilizing its innovative technology. The company strives to equip motor carriers and safety professionals with the necessary tools and insights to identify potential risks and prevent accidents before they occur.

With a total of $23 million in funding raised to date, including a recently announced Series A in February 2023, OpenEyes is committed to driving profitable growth and making a positive impact in the industry.

