Persil® ProClean® Laundry Detergent Embraces Messy Kitchen Moments and Boosts Cooking Confidence with Tips from Viral Chef Sensations

Survey Uncovers That 70% of Americans Fear Staining Their Favorite Clothes While Cooking at Home – Leading Laundry Detergent Brand Teams Up with Foodie Personalities Alix Traeger and Will Coleman to Empower Consumers to Have More Stain-Fighting Courage in The Kitchen

STAMFORD, Conn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persil® ProClean® , a premium laundry detergent brand that offers a deep clean, has uncovered common kitchen mishaps while on a mission to bolster kitchen confidence. From discovering that cooking causes significantly more stains than eating to identifying tomato sauce as the most frequent stain-causing ingredient, the Persil ProClean study revealed that while the kitchen is the heart of the home, it's a messy one.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Since the majority (54%) of adults use social media for recipe inspiration, the brand teamed up with viral sensations Alix Traeger and Will Coleman to share tips on how to cook (and clean stains!) with confidence knowing Persil ProClean laundry detergent has their backs. Traeger, a prominent food & lifestyle personality, host and recipe developer with over two million followers on social media, and Coleman, a celebrity chef, TV personality, food writer and food stylist, have a charismatic approach to cooking and aren't afraid to get messy.

"There's nothing I love more than being bold and creative in the kitchen," said Traeger. "Cooking is such a fun avenue for self-expression, and it's the most fun when you're not afraid to take risks and make mistakes -- sometimes (oftentimes), that can come with spills on my clothes! My audience knows I am the queen of spills, so I was thrilled when Persil said they wanted to collaborate."

Coleman agreed, "You don't have to be the most skilled chef to have kitchen confidence. The best results come when you step out of your comfort zone and have fun with it. Making a mess (or three) is encouraged when you have a stain-fighing laundry detergent like Persil ProClean to lend you a hand."

Persil ProClean brand and the duo are encouraging Americans to not hold back when it comes to preparing meals at home. Consumers can follow along on Instagram and TikTok at @MajorTraegar and @ChefWillColeman for kitchen confidence tips from the two cooking pros.

"We set out to discover the main causes of kitchen messes and stains to proactively embrace them, not avoid them," said Matt Bernick, Senior Brand Manager at Persil ProClean. "Cooking is messy, but it doesn't need to be stressful. We know our customers frequently cook at home, and we want to do our part to make the inevitable drip on the shirt or plop on the lap less stressful. Persil ProClean laundry detergent helps to lift and remove tough stains and smells with advanced technology that cleans right the first wash. Our users can be confident that through whatever blunder at the stove or spill around the table, we have their back."

Consumers can see firsthand how things get messy quickly in Persil ProClean laundry detergent's new commercial called Operation Dinner Party , which features the iconic brand character, The Professional. Making a triumphant return to help thwart a stain culprit during a soiree, The Professional saves the day when the stain operative is revealed to be a toddler with juice. With the help of Persil ProClean laundry detergent and its deep clean technology, the stain is effectively removed from a guest's white blouse. Mission accomplished.

To further embrace kitchen messes, the brand has also teamed up with HelloFresh, America's #1 meal kit, to provide 200,000 Americans with savings on the stain-fighting power of Persil ProClean laundry detergent. Hitting homes for one week starting this week, (May 1 to 5, 2023) select HelloFresh boxes will include a $3.00 off coupon for Persil ProClean laundry detergent (40-150oz or 15-62ct) so users can cook with peace of mind. Persil ProClean is also offering a Money Back Guarantee*. Visit rapid-rebates.com/persilMBG for details.

For specific stain-fighting instructions on your favorite ingredients, general laundry tips and tricks, and to find a store with Persil ProClean laundry detergent near you, visit persilproclean.com . You can also follow @PersilProClean on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube.com .

The Persil Cooking Confidence Survey consisted of 33 questions covering consumer's behaviors and sentiment towards making messes while cooking at home and garnered responses from 2,004 U.S. adults ages 18+ who personally prepared or cooks meals at home. March 2023. *Limit 1 refund up to $14.99 per name/addr. Purch. by 12/31/23; request by 1/15/24. Refund via prepaid card. Terms/form: https://rapid-rebates.com/PersilMBG.

About Persil

Persil® ProClean® is a premium laundry detergent brand packed with cutting-edge technology that delivers fiber care, stain removal and long-lasting freshness. Launched in the U.S. in 2015, Persil ProClean detergent goes deep into fabrics to achieve a deep clean. With a growing portfolio of products (including Liquid Detergent and Discs™) as the hero of laundry day, Persil ProClean detergent helps people everywhere achieve high standards of cleanliness. Visit www.persilproclean.com for more information.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Brand Contact: Agency H5 (on behalf of Persil ProClean)

Contact: Brittni Wade

Phone: 714-553-7218

Email: bwade@agencyh5.com

(PRNewswire)

Photo courtesy of Alix Traeger (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of Will Coleman (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Persil