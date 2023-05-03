Tordrillo Mountain Lodge Announces Summer 2023 Highlights July Through September

Alaska's Premier Heli-Ski Destination Offers Exclusive Access to National Parks, Snorkeling with Salmon, Fly

Fishing 101, Curated Women's Packages, and Children's Activities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tordrillo Mountain Lodge , Alaska's renowned heli-ski resort, today announced exclusive summer travel adventures for guests from July 7 through September 10 including snorkeling with salmon, an exclusive Fly Fishing 101 Weekend, women's adventure packages, children's activities, and private float plane trips to three national parks from the lodge's remote location on Judd Lake, located 60 miles from Anchorage.

The luxury adventure lodge offers guests remote access to millions of acres of pristine mountain terrain.

With unrivaled access to millions of acres of pristine mountain terrain, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge offers summer activities for all levels of experience and ages. Guests create custom itineraries choosing from adventures such as guided climbs on Alaska's first Via Ferrata, private expeditions on Tordrillo's Otter plane, and watersports just minutes from the lodge including whitewater rafting, waterskiing, foil boarding, and wakesurfing.

"There's a reason an Alaskan summer adventure tops many bucket lists," said Mike Overcast, owner and expert guide at the award-winning resort. "But for travelers who want more than a typical cruise ship experience, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge offers a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the heart of Alaska wilderness where few have ever walked before."

New this summer:

Snorkel with salmon - Each summer, approximately 35,000 wild salmon swim nearly 100 miles up three different rivers before making their final push up the Talachulitna River to enter Judd Lake , located in front of Tordrillo Mountain Lodge. New this year, in addition to world-class fly fishing, guests can also snorkel above huge schools of fish in the river and lake. An experience like no other, salmon, rainbow trout and arctic char gather below as guests swim, paddleboard, or kayak above them.

Fly Fishing 101: New this summer, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge will offer an exclusive fly-fishing weekend experience from August 25-28, 2023 . Led by expert fly angler Jennifer Cornell , the Fly Fishing 101 course will teach guests fly casting, knot tying and entomology. Whether guests are new to fly fishing or want to brush up on their skills, the course provides one-on-one instruction to become an independent angler. Guests will be transported to remote lakes and rivers via the lodge's Turbine Otter and helicopter, with the luxury lodge operating as home base.

Women's Adventure Trips - Designed specifically for women this summer, new curated women's adventure packages feature heli-yoga on remote Alaska mountaintops, next-level forest bathing with meditative hikes among wildflowers, guided fly-fishing lessons, stand-up paddleboarding on the lake in front of the lodge, five-star chef-prepared meals, and rejuvenating massages.

Children's Activities - For guests visiting with children this summer, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge offers guided outdoor adventure activities for children ages 8-16 including watersports, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, nature walks, gardening, lawn sports, painting, and hiking. Gear and safety equipment of all sizes are included.

Only at Tordrillo can guests enjoy short plane trips into remote parts of three national parks – Denali, Katmai and Lake Clark – where they can spot sightings of moose, nesting bald eagles, Dall sheep, brown and black bear, beluga whales, beavers and hundreds of bird species. Tordrillo's guides uncover hidden gems of the parks and surrounding areas such as Prince William Sound, one of Alaska's most coveted marine environments, and the stunning Triumvirate and Trimble glaciers.

"There has never been a more authentic way to experience untouched parts of Alaska," said Overcast. "Remote rivers, streams and mountainsides are only a helicopter flight away."

Accommodations include a 5,600-square-foot main lodge that sleeps up to 12 people with a large dining area, bar and three cedar decks overlooking the lake where guests gather before and after their daily adventures. Summer packages are available in 3-, 4- and 7-day/night stays and include round-trip flights from Anchorage, lodging, gourmet meals, professional guide services, adventure gear and equipment, yoga, one massage per adult, an indoor fitness center, lakeside hot tub and wood-fired sauna.

For more information, visit https://www.tordrillomountainlodge.com/alaska-summers/ . Photos available at https://www.tordrillomountainlodge.com/gallery/ or upon request.

About Tordrillo Mountain Lodge

Twenty years ago, Olympic gold medalist Tommy Moe, Mike Overcast, and Mike Rheam co-founded Tordrillo Mountain Lodge to share their passion for the outdoors in the stunning Alaskan wilderness. The Lodge owns and operates its own helicopter and hires expert guides to give guests world-class helicopter-based adventure experiences including hiking and fishing, along with a vast array of watersports and wellness activities during the summer and early fall. The resort offers chef-prepared cuisine, a curated wine list and an array of luxury amenities and lodging options.

Triumvirate LLC, an Alaskan outfitting/operating company, operates Tordrillo Mountain Lodge.

Follow Tordrillo Mountain Lodge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TordrilloMountainLodge.

