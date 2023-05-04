Code and Theory, a Stagwell (STGW) Network Company, is Building New Artificial Intelligence Capabilities with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Transforming business outcomes at enterprise-grade capacity across engineering, business intelligence,

cloud services, and generative AI

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code and Theory, a digital transformation and engineering network that is part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), today announced an artificial intelligence collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The partners will combine OCI's AI infrastructure capabilities with Code and Theory's award-winning digital-first creative thinking to unlock AI-powered innovation at scale for the agency's diverse client base, initially targeting financial, automotive, hospitality, and retail industries. With this collaboration, Code and Theory clients will now be able to leverage AI as an enabler to revolutionize existing business infrastructures, define use cases, and implement custom interfaces in four areas:

AI Engineering : Utilizing machine learning to intake designs and craft prototypes for testing, author code to expedite time-to-market, create real-time features to meet customer needs, and more.

AI Business Intelligence : Delivering real-time insights and trends for business efficiencies and in context solutions.

Generative AI : Enabling employees with the ability to complete tasks and creative services in a more streamlined manner. This includes concept renderings, copywriting, image library generation, and more.

Cloud Services Built for AI: Accessing OCI's AI infrastructure built for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads, giving clients on-prem-type performance with the flexibility of the cloud.

Combining infrastructure capabilities with digital-first creative thinking to unlock AI-powered innovation at scale.

"Right now, companies are grasping to understand and embed artificial intelligence technology. As touchpoints become increasingly interconnected, businesses that are looking to succeed must understand the need to embed AI across the entire ecosystem as opposed to purely generative and one-off use cases," said Code and Theory Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Dan Gardner.

This preferred collaboration is the latest in continued investments by Code and Theory network to unleash the growth potential of creative technology across the entire business offering. Most recently, the network expanded its digital transformation and engineering globally with the addition of YML, creating a truly integrated network with a breakdown of 50% engineers and 50% creative talent to deliver end-to-end client solutions.

"To drive long-term success in today's business environment, our customers need answers and insight faster than ever," said Jay Jackson, vice president, AI and ML, Oracle. "Our collaboration with Code and Theory will deliver the best of both companies' expertise to help customers across all industries bring their AI services to market and overcome the multitude of challenges they face."

OCI provides customers with the most advanced GPU cluster architecture and proven capabilities for AI infrastructure, including remote direct memory access (RDMA) cluster networking for high-throughput and latency-sensitive workloads. The combination of bare metal compute, cluster networks, and HPC storage form OCI Superclusters, which can scale to tens of thousands of GPUs. Customers can use OCI for generative AI training, natural language processing, recommendation systems, analytics and HPC, and more.

In addition, OCI's distributed cloud offers public cloud to customers across over 41 cloud regions around the world, plus multicloud, hybrid cloud, and dedicated cloud options with cloud services deployable on-premises. As a result, running AI and ML workloads on OCI provides organizations with the scalability, security, and reliability they need to help accelerate innovation and drive growth, and gives them the flexibility to access and deploy cloud services everywhere they need them.

About Code and Theory Network

The Code and Theory Network is the digital-first creative and technology group within Stagwell, built to partner with businesses to navigate the complexity of changing consumer behaviors and emerging technologies. With a global footprint and the capabilities to work cross the entire consumer journey, we crave the hardest problems to solve. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, MediaCurrent, Rhythm, TrueLogic, and YML.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company – ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Code and Theory partners with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. (PRNewswire)

Code and Theory (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.