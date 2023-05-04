THE CORDISH COMPANIES AND CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT UNVEIL DETAILS FOR MAJOR POMPANO BEACH MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT - THE POMP

Live! Entertainment District to Anchor 223-Acre Development Currently Under Construction in South Florida and Include Nationally Acclaimed Concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar

The Pomp is Creating a World-Class Destination That Brings Together the Newly Remodeled and Rebranded Harrah's Pompano Beach with Best-In-Class Entertainment, Retail, Dining, Hotel, Residential, Office and Lifestyle Offerings

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment announced today their Pompano Beach development, The Pomp, will be anchored by a dynamic Live! dining and entertainment district. Located 35 miles north of Miami and less than 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, the 223-acre project is one of the largest developments in South Florida. Once complete, The Pomp will bring together entertainment, dining, hotel, retail, residential, office and lifestyle amenities, alongside the successful Harrah's Pompano Beach casino, in one world-class destination.

The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment announced today their Pompano Beach development, The Pomp, will be anchored by a dynamic Live! dining and entertainment district. Located 35 miles north of Miami and less than 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, the 223-acre project is one of the largest developments in South Florida. Once complete, The Pomp will bring together entertainment, dining, hotel, retail, residential, office and lifestyle amenities, alongside the successful Harrah’s Pompan (PRNewswire)

Rendering files can be downloaded here.

"It's incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to continue advancing this game-changing project with our partners at Caesars Entertainment," said Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "The Pomp represents one of the most dynamic opportunities for placemaking in the United States. There is no comparable development in South Florida that combines casino gaming with best-in-class entertainment, retail, dining, hotel, residential, office and lifestyle amenities into one dynamic destination. With Live! as an anchor, we are creating a high-energy dining and entertainment hub that will attract millions of new visitors from across the region and beyond."

The development's name, The Pomp, honors the local history and pays homage to the beloved former Pompano Park racetrack located on the project site. With the newly remodeled and rebranded Harrah's Pompano Beach and Live! entertainment anchor at its core, The Pomp will feature 1.3 million square feet of retail and entertainment space, 4,000 luxury residential units, two hotels and 1.35 million square feet of Class A office space upon completion.

"We are completely reimagining what this area of South Florida looks like for residents and visitors to Pompano Beach with The Pomp and Live! through our partnership with The Cordish Companies," said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment. "Building off the success of our newly remodeled and rebranded Harrah's Pompano Beach casino, we are committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind entertainment and lifestyle destination, unlike anything in South Florida, that will provide the best in gaming, world-class amenities and attract new visitors to the dynamic area."

For over a century, The Cordish Companies has created and managed an extraordinary portfolio of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations throughout the United States. Its Live! brand, which will anchor the development's entertainment and dining component as Live! at The Pomp, is regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the U.S., welcoming over 55 million visitors each year to its dining, entertainment, hotel, casino resort and music venues across the country. For over two decades, Live! has dramatically changed the entertainment experience, creating one-of-a kind destinations that offer a curated year-round calendar of special events, premier dining venues, first-class hospitality, and the best of local, regional and national entertainment.

"The City of Pompano Beach is delighted to have Caesars and Cordish partner on this incredible project," said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin. "Caesars is known for their energetic gaming destinations, and Cordish has a successful track record of developing and operating dynamic mixed-use properties that spur community revitalization. The Pomp and Live! will not only attract millions of visitors to our city annually, it will also create thousands of jobs for Pompano Beach and South Florida residents, leaving a lasting positive impact on our city and region."

Encompassing multiple dining concepts, Live! at The Pomp will showcase over 25,000 square feet of premier food and beverage venues including nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar. The venues will open onto a sprawling central plaza that will create a free flowing gathering space for local, regional and national live music and entertainment, family-friendly events, cultural celebrations, festivals, new-to-market special events, social activities and experiences, additional dining options, and more.

Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar are two powerhouse names in dining and entertainment and among the fastest growing concepts in the United States. The concepts can be found at the front door of professional sports stadiums, high-profile entertainment and lifestyle districts, and world-class casino resort destinations including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA; Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO; Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in Philadelphia's Stadium Complex and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington Corridor.

Offering guests an immersive sports entertainment atmosphere that is the next best game watching experience outside of a stadium or arena, Sports & Social will feature multiple digital media experiences including a state-of-the-art LED media wall, that allows guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. The 18,000-square-foot space will feature an electric environment with elements such as emcees and DJs, live fan-cams, competitions and games, and industry-leading audio and visual displays including music and light effects. Curated by James Beard Award Nominee Chef John Suley, Sports & Social's menu features an elevated selection from its made-from-scratch kitchen for lunch, dinner, and a can't-miss brunch experience on the weekends. The bar's beverage program includes creative craft cocktails, specialty drinks, and an extensive line-up of brews on tap.

Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR Cowboy Bar lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders, which embodies toughness, determination, and a true spirit of independence. PBR Cowboy Bars fuse that spirit with first-class hospitality, bringing an authentic country western experience that marries an electric combination of "cowboy cool" and big-time entertainment. The 7,000-square-foot venue will offer high-energy music, expansive bars, private VIP tables, industry-leading sound and lighting, and a mechanical bull. The soul of PBR Cowboy Bars comes alive through its great entertainment, the best in country music, and its rich traditions, including Freedom Friday, a night of appreciation once a month for all military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members. PBR Cowboy Bars have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Justin Moore.

Along with Live! at The Pomp and Harrah's Pompano Beach, recently announced Topgolf will also anchor the Pompano Beach development with their eighth Florida location. The future Topgolf venue will invite players to enjoy the brand's technology-driven modern golf experience to play point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment. The venue will feature 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays equipped with Topgolf's signature ball-tracking technology, along with a full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, rooftop terrace, a patio, music, private event space and year-round family-friendly programming. Currently under construction, Topgolf is expected to open late 2023.

In Florida, Cordish was the original development partner of the Seminole Tribe of Florida for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, two of the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the world. Further demonstrating their strong commitment to the State of Florida, Cordish has several other developments in progress including Vivo! Dolphin Mall, a 62,000-square-foot dining and entertainment district currently under construction in Miami, and a 36,000-square-foot immersive dining and entertainment experience at The Pointe Orlando, near major theme parks and across the street from the Orange County Convention Center.

More information on The Pomp will be shared in the coming months.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Harrah's Pompano Beach

Harrah's Pompano Beach is home to 1,500 slots, WSOP Poker Room, electronic table games, two restaurants, a high-tech sports bar and wagering/simulcast area. Harrah's Pompano Beach is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc., the most diversified casino-entertainment operator with over 55 destinations. Harrah's Pompano Beach is dedicated to providing its customers with an exceptional gaming and entertainment experience. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-ADMIT-IT.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Live! Hospitality & Entertainment

Live! Hospitality & Entertainment is one of the largest and most successful developers and operators of restaurant and entertainment concepts in the United States. Recognized as a leader in the food, beverage and entertainment industries, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment has created and developed multiple award-winning concepts including growth brands Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, branded concepts such as NBC Sports Arena and Budweiser Brew House, concert and special event venues such as Arlington Backyard and The Hall, and restaurants in partnership with premier chefs and celebrities like Guy Fieri and Troy Aikman. Its portfolio of over 100 concepts can be found at the front door of professional sports stadiums and arenas, high profile entertainment districts, and world-class casino resorts around the country. Live! Hospitality & Entertainment is a division of The Cordish Companies, one of the oldest and largest real estate development companies in the country now in its fourth generation of privately-held family ownership. For more information, please visit www.visitlive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cordish Companies