CRESCENT FOODS' EXPERTS TO HOST WEBINAR ON HALAL PROTEINS

Food Industry Is Invited To Learn About Growing Halal Market

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor the company's 28th anniversary, Crescent Foods is planning its first ever informational webinar - Protein Perfection: Unpacking the Power of Halal. The goal is to help retail and food business professionals understand what Halal means for the protein industry, how Crescent Foods operates and how products can be merchandised and marketed to maximize the Halal consumer.

Four of the company's top leaders will be sharing in the webinar, including: Ibrahim Abed, Vice President; Pete Eckes, Vice President of Business Development; Huthyfah Abed, Executive National Sales Director; and Mike Ducharme, Senior Sales Manager.

"We are excited to bring our top leaders together to host our first webinar," said Amna Haq, Crescent Foods Marketing & Innovations Director. Halal has many attributes that appeal to today's health-conscious consumers. Information and education are key for food professionals to help shoppers get the proteins they are searching for."

The hope is that attendees will:

Gain knowledge: You will have the opportunity to learn about Halal, what it is, who the consumers are, and why it matters to your business. Stay informed: The Halal industry is one of the fastest growing segments in the U.S. Learn how to best serve your Halal consumers. By attending the Crescent Foods webinar, you can learn about Halal standards, certifications, distribution, and more. Connect with industry experts: You can connect with the panel of experts and gain valuable insights that can help you make more informed decisions. Discover new products: Crescent Foods will showcase new and innovative Halal products that will put you at the forefront in your industry and give you the competitive edge to increase incremental sales.

Since its inception in 1995, Crescent Foods has become a leader in the Halal protein industry. The company's team of experts will share their learnings from years of experience as well as current trends. The company is finding demand in almost every state and receives requests daily for stores to carry Halal products. To sign up for the webinar and get final dates and details, please fill visit www.crescentfoods.com/webinar and click JOIN.

About Crescent Foods: American Pioneers in Halal Meat for the Last 28 Years and the next.

Crescent Foods was founded in 1995 to bring healthy, humanely processed Halal chicken to America's dinner tables. Today, Crescent Foods is the largest provider of premium quality Certified Hand-Cut Halal poultry and meat products across the United States. It prides itself on its ability to offer choice through a variety of meat and poultry cuts, products, and packaging options to retail stores, restaurants, and institutions. Crescent Foods' commitment to the highest Hand-Cut Halal standards, state-of-the-art production processes, use of technology, distribution, product development and service helps the company remain at the industry's forefront in North America and globally.

