DCS Awarded $58M Contract to Support Test & Evaluation of Navy Aircraft

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has announced the award of a 5-year, $58M single-award contract to provide services for the Air Vehicle Test and Evaluation Division, Naval Test Wing Atlantic, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

DCS and its integrated team will perform test and evaluation engineering, research and development, systems analysis, and integration of warfare systems into Naval aircraft and aviation subsystems. Efforts will include planning, execution, and reporting of test efforts for aircraft, aircraft landing systems, in-flight refueling systems, and weapons components.

"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue our support of the Air Vehicle Test and Evaluation Division and its mission to provide safe and effective weapon systems to the Warfighter," commented Larry Egbert, DCS President and Chief Operating Officer. "DCS and our industry partners remain committed to delivering outstanding technical services in support of weapons and stores integration and the associated testing on US Navy and Marine Corps aircraft."

