Health Benefits Provider Angle Health Partners With Ideon to Power Seamless Benefits Enrollment and Management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angle Health, the digital-first, full-stack health benefits platform bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use in a frictionless experience, today announced a new partnership with Ideon, the API platform powering digital experiences in health insurance and benefits. Leveraging Ideon's APIs, Angle Health now powers a fast, easy, and automated enrollment experience across the growing ecosystem of benefits administration platforms.

Most brokers, employers, and members now enroll and manage benefits via third-party HR and benefits software. Through Ideon, Angle Health can quickly and easily connect and exchange enrollment data with these platforms.

Adding Ideon's API connectivity to its existing instantaneous quoting capabilities, Angle Health enhances its seamless digital experience, from plan quoting and enrollment, to year-round administration and renewal. The new capabilities will bring unprecedented speed and automation to Angle Health's members and broker partners in Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, and more states to follow.

"The partnership with Ideon ties into Angle Health's mission to be a digital-first healthcare benefits provider focused on delivering an amazing member, employer, and broker experience," said Anirban Gangopadhyay, co-founder and CTO of Angle Health. "Leveraging Ideon ensures our members get enrolled in the right plan, at the right time, with automation that historically wasn't possible in the benefits industry."

Benefits enrollment data is primarily based on decades-old technology and manual methods of data exchange. And accordingly, 42% of HR teams say they're struggling with too many projects and responsibilities, including these tasks. With this partnership, Angle Health can seamlessly automate previously manual benefits administration tasks for employers and members, freeing them to focus on other mission-critical initiatives.

"Through enhanced, industry-leading API connectivity, Ideon is empowering Angle Health to stand out among health benefits providers," said Michael W. Levin, co-founder and CEO of Ideon. "Carriers that embrace advanced connectivity solutions will undoubtedly benefit from broader distribution and an unparalleled digital experience for their clients."

Angle Health democratizes access to modern healthcare by unifying today's fragmented healthcare benefits system into one core coverage and delivery platform. As a full-stack healthcare benefits provider, Angle Health drives efficiencies across the value chain through its digital-first platform— from instant underwriting for brokers and streamlined administration for employers to personalized care navigation for members. With access to a national network of healthcare providers and facilities, Angle Health is the health benefits provider for modern employers, now servicing tens of thousands of employees and members across the country.

Ideon is the way health insurance carriers and employee benefits providers connect with technology partners to deliver seamless consumer experiences at every stage of the member journey. Ideon is not the websites or apps one uses to choose a plan or find a doctor. It is the infrastructure, the 'pipes,' that simplify the complex exchange of quoting, enrollment, and eligibility data between carriers and the technology partners so that they can, in turn, deliver health and employee benefits to hundreds of millions of Americans everyday. Ideon's APIs transmit billions of data points between InsurTechs and insurance carriers, powering an amazing benefits experience for all. Faster. Better. Awesomely. To learn more, please visit: www.ideonapi.com.

