John Sorkin Named Co-Managing Partner in New York

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray announced today that John Sorkin, partner in the firm's M&A and private equity practice, is joining Eva Carman to co-lead the firm's more than 500-lawyer New York office. John, known for his success across a broad range of complex deals and corporate governance matters, is described in Chambers & Partners as a "fantastic, hands-on attorney." He brings those qualities, including strong leadership and interpersonal skills—and his longstanding familiarity with New York's business community—to his new leadership role at Ropes & Gray.

"John is a fantastic lawyer, people connector and leader. His strong relationships—both inside and outside of Ropes & Gray—make him a great fit to lead our 500-lawyer New York office with Eva," said Julie Jones, chair.

"John's contributions to his clients, our firm and our community are exemplary," Eva Carman said. "I am excited to work alongside him to strengthen and grow our team, which is a success story in New York business."

Within Ropes & Gray's New York office, John has worked to expand the firm's M&A and private equity practices, has actively—and enthusiastically—mentored attorneys and staff, has worked to advance the firm's DE&I initiatives, and is committed to pro bono.

Among the largest of Ropes & Gray's 13 global offices, New York is home to more than 500 lawyers who practice across private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement and restructuring disciplines.

Through careful strategic growth, the firm has expanded its New York team, hiring seven partners, and promoting six others, over the past 15 months, strengthening its practices that serve the private equity, asset management, life sciences, health care, technology and real estate sectors, among others.

Ropes & Gray lawyers have garnered the industry's most prestigious awards for their work. In 2022, Ropes & Gray was named The American Lawyer's "Law Firm of the Year," ranked No. 1 on The American Lawyer's A-List and No. 1 on Law.com International's UK A-List—an unprecedented achievement for a law firm in a single year.

"Since joining Ropes & Gray in 2015, I have experienced how the firm's special combination of talent and culture drives success for clients and ourselves. Our smart, commercial and outcome-focused team in New York has worked tremendously hard to become one of the city's true relationship-oriented law firms," John said. "When clients think of great New York firms, Ropes & Gray is on that list. I look forward to working with the Ropes & Gray team to sustain and deepen our place here in Manhattan."

