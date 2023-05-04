MiC Talent Solutions Announces New National Cybersecurity Registered Apprenticeship Program

MANSFIELD, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiC Talent Solutions, Inc. today announced their new, national, US Department of Labor (DOL)-approved Registered Apprenticeship Program for three high-demand occupations. MiC worked closely with Safal Partners a DOL national Industry Intermediary expanding apprenticeship for America's cybersecurity, tech, and IT sector in developing its new program.

MiC Talent Solutions' apprenticeship program will provide jobseekers and current workers with paid on-the-job training and related coursework for three initial occupations: Cyber Security Analyst, Penetration Tester, and Information Security Analyst.

"The cybersecurity profession is woefully understaffed with over 3.4 million job openings globally. What is necessary is a path to entry for underrepresented individuals who are often overlooked through traditional recruitment efforts, "said Mary N. Chaney, CEO of MiC Talent Solutions. "These individuals have the talent and drive - they just need the opportunity. Our apprenticeship program is designed as an onramp for them into the profession. We are excited to have this opportunity and to be working with Safal Partners in furtherance of our mission."

MiC Talent Solutions, Inc. works with business owners, corporations, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program officers, supplier diversity directors, human resources directors, hiring managers, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Presidents, and CEOs looking to increase the representation of minorities, women, and non-binary cybersecurity talent in their organization.

"The industry needs the visionary work of skilled leaders like Mary Chaney to create a stronger and more diverse, work-ready cybersecurity and tech workforce," said Katie Adams, Chief Delivery Officer of Safal Partners. "We are proud that over the past two years nearly 8 in 10 of the new apprentices we support are from historically underrepresented populations. We are glad to partner with and support MiC Talent Solutions as they utilize apprenticeship to continue growing and diversifying America's cyber workforce."

Registered apprenticeship is a proven method for recruiting, training, and retaining a stronger and more diverse talent pipeline. According to DOL, 97 percent of companies with apprenticeship programs recommend them as a talent solution and report an average $1.47 return on investment (ROI) for every $1 invested. In addition to earning a nationally recognized portable credential, apprenticeship program completers earn on average $300,000 more than their non-apprentice peers over the course of their careers.

To learn more about MiC Talent Solutions, Inc. visit https://www.mictalent.solutions or contact Mary N. Chaney, Founder and CEO at mary@mictalent.solutions.

To learn more about Safal Partners' no-cost technical assistance and apprenticeship expertise for employers, visit https://cyber.safalpartners.com or contact Katie Adams, Chief Delivery Officer at katie.adams@safalpartners.com.

