MediaGo Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a leading global AI-integrated marketing platform from Baidu's Global Business Unit, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Advertising or Campaign Management Platform category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

MediaGo was recognized for its deep learning technology, which uses discriminative and generative AI in ad placement scenarios to provide a deep understanding of traffic, users, and ads. This allows for continuous and automatic optimization, adjusted delivery mode, and algorithm optimization based on different ad delivery scenarios

"We've seen complex traffic composition, erratic delivery results, increased competition and data privacy regulation difficulties challenge the open data marketplace," said Elaine Hu, Head of U.S. Strategy and Partnership at Baidu's Global Business Unit. "We're thrilled to offer a meaningful answer to these problems and to have the American Business Awards recognize our deep learning technology as a solution to help advertisers achieve better results."

When commenting on MediaGo's entry, an American Business Awards judge said that MediaGo was "a very functional platform that enhances advertiser capability to target the right audience across media."

In 2022, MediaGo partnered with MVF , a leading global customer generation platform, to deploy its AI-integrated native ad platform to increase the scale and ROI of its programmatic ads. This partnership resulted in conversions at a 35% lower cost per action (CPA) than MVF's average. `

"MediaGo's global inventory, spanning eleven countries in total, meant that MVF could capitalize on top-tier MSN traffic in key territories and reach new customers, helping to drive rapid scale and impressive results for its clients," said Calum McAuley, Native Advertising Manager at MVF.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevie for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is a global AI-integrated marketing platform under the Baidu Global brand that helps clients to rapidly expand into the global market and enhance international influence. Available to customers in North America, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. MediaGo provides cross-media integrated marketing solutions, including programmatic advertising, advertising reselling and AI-backed recommendations to more than 10,000 companies. MediaGo is committed to building an AI advertising engine that leverages media context to achieve precision marketing in the modern era. Learn more about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.io/.

