OCEAN CASINO RESORT CELEBRATES 5TH BIRTHDAY WITH LOCAL PARTNERSHIPS AND COMMUNITY INITIATIVES ALL SUMMER LONG

$5 Million in Giveaways, Drone & Fireworks Shows Highlight Anniversary Festivities

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is supporting local business through one-of-a-kind collaborations and exclusive partnerships as it commemorates its 5th Birthday. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, guests visiting the property and exploring South Jersey will be treated to special events, entertainment, and pop-up experiences, along with limited edition food, beverage, retail, and art installments celebrating the milestone.

"Ocean is thrilled to include and support our local small businesses as we celebrate our 5th Birthday," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. "Whether it's toasting with your friends at our pop-up Birthday Bar or enjoying a drone show in The Park we want all visitors to be a part of our summer-long festivities."

Ocean begins its birthday on Memorial Day Weekend with a $300,000 Sweepstakes and will offer over $5 million in giveaways and promotions throughout the summer, including a $1 Million Sweepstakes June 24 - July 4, Tesla® Giveaways every Friday in June and 5th Birthday Fireworks every Friday in July. An exclusive Fireworks and Drone Show on Friday, July 7, officially kicks the season into gear.

Ocean will unwrap its Birthday Bar Pop-up Experience on Friday, June 30, featuring whimsical décor and creative cocktails along with a few very special celebrity appearances throughout the summer. The property's brand-new wine and spirits outlet, Bottled will double as a pop-up retail shop presenting bespoke merchandise from local partners Jetty Ink and Candier By Ryan Porter as well as offering homegrown favorites like Sea Isle Spiked Iced Tea and Little Water Distillery.

Ocean will be the presenting sponsor of this year's Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival at Bader Field on June 3 & 4, where it will debut its limited-edition 'Seeds of the Ocean' beer in collaboration with The Seed: A Living Beer Project. This exclusive birthday beer will be available across property at bars and dining outlets, as well as on tap at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and The Seed Brewery. Ocean is also proud to have partnered with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation to create a mural depicting Ocean's 5th Birthday in a fun and whimsical way including elements from the surrounding Atlantic Ocean and native sea life that inhabit the area. The three-paneled casino-themed mural will be located at Tennessee Ave Beer Hall.

"We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with our North Beach ally Ocean Casino Resort," said Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Co-Owner Scott Cronick. "It is absolutely remarkable how Ocean has transformed itself into an Atlantic City tourism powerhouse for gaming, dining, nightlife and more in just five years. Ocean's success helps smaller businesses like ours thrive, and their commitment to showcasing Tennessee Avenue's offerings - while also contributing to the arts community - shows their selfless and collaborative nature. We couldn't ask for better neighbors than Ocean, and we know their fifth anniversary is just the beginning of even greater success in the future!"

Ocean is partnering with the following local businesses and organizations throughout the summer:

The Seed: A Living Beer Project

As a brewery project, The Seed uses their medium of beer to tell the story of the land and the people of southern New Jersey. Each and every one of their beer productions includes locally grown ingredients, and are born of NJ grown and malted grains, flowers, fruit, and other components.

Ocean has partnered with The Seed to create a limited-edition custom pale lager with marigold and aged hops called 'Seeds of the Ocean.' It will be featured at Bottled and across property at bars and dining outlets as well as on tap at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and The Seed Brewery.

Learn more at theseedbeer.com.

Hank Sauce

Created by South Jersey Natives who shared a love for the ocean and an entrepreneurial spirit, Hank Sauce is inspired by a coastal lifestyle, fusing leisure and culinary with a focus on keeping it simple. Hank Sauce is all about versatility, after all, it is "The Sauce for Anything That Needs Something."

Ocean and Hank Sauce collaborated on a brand-new one-of-a-kind signature hot sauce called 'Across The Boards' made with Red Fresno pepper and Blue Agave Nectar. It can be purchased at Bottled and will be available at select restaurants to complement culinary creations at Ocean.

Learn more at hanksauce.com.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is a place where friends and family can gather in the heart of Atlantic City just steps from the world-famous boardwalk and beach. You'll find 40 craft beers on draft and over 60 in bottles and cans along with a modern American twist on juicy hamburgers and hot dogs with gourmet upscale dishes from local Chef Charles Soreth. All beers are hand selected by South Jersey personality, Scott Cronick.

In addition to offering The Seed's 'Seeds of the Ocean' beer on tap at the restaurant, Ocean (through Tennessee Ave) is commissioning an exclusive three-panel mural created by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and located in the outdoor area of the beer hall.

Learn more at tennesseeavenuebeerhall.com.

Rhythm & Spirits

Co-Owner and Chef Lee Sanchez leads Rhythm & Spirits – an Italian-American restaurant influenced by travel, culture and experiences. Inspired fare including pizza, pasta and sandwiches along with creative cocktails shine in this eclectic dining and nightlife venue.

Rhythm & Spirits has curated the 'Oceans 5' cocktail in celebration of Ocean's birthday featuring Little Water Distillery Gin. Available exclusively at Rhythm & Spirits.

Learn more at rhythmandspirits.com.

Bar 32

When visiting the venue in Atlantic City, the ultimate goal is to take a journey through the best tastes, sips and vibes. Bar 32 is the area's only bean-to-bar chocolate shop and the only place to combine hand-crafted chocolate with award-winning desserts and cocktails.

Ocean and Bar 32 created three completely unique and exclusive chocolate bars to commemorate its 5th Birthday. The 'Party Pretzel Bar,' the 'Salty Peanut Butter Bar' and the 'Berry Pretzel Bar' will all make their debut this summer and be available at both Ocean and Bar 32. Chocolate shavings from Bar 32 will be a key ingredient in Ocean's birthday cocktail. Bar 32 will also feature a chocolate cake martini that includes Little Water Distillery 48 Blocks Chocolate. Available exclusively at Bar 32 and Little Water Distillery.

Learn more at bar32chocolate.com.

Little Water Distillery

Located in the heart of prohibition-unfriendly Atlantic City, Little Water Distillery is a privately owned craft distillery producing small batch rum, gin, whiskey, vodka and other artisan spirits for thirsty souls in the Garden State and beyond.

Ocean teamed up with Little Water Distillery to create 'The Chocolate Cake Martini,' made from 48 Blocks Chocolate Martini, a frothy strawberry float, and garnished with chocolate shavings from Bar 32. The cocktail will be offered at Birthday Bar or stop at Bottled and pick up a bottle of 48 Blocks Chocolate Martini and 48 Blocks Espresso Martini. Little Water Distillery will feature a chocolate cake martini that includes Little Water Distillery 48 Blocks Chocolate and chocolate shavings from Bar 32. Available exclusively at Little Water Distillery and Bar 32.

Learn more at lwdco.com.

Tony Boloney's

In 2009, Mike Hauke opened his first Tony Boloney's as a small deli/convenience store in Atlantic City, in the shadows of what is now Ocean Casino Resort. Since then, the restaurant brand has grown and evolved, earning national acclaim, and offering some of the most creative pizzas and subs in the region.

To celebrate Ocean's 5th birthday, Tony Boloney's has created the 'HIGH 5!' Pizza – a delectable pie made with dough fermented from The Seed's exclusive 'Seeds of the Ocean' beer, fried chicken, charcoal lemon inlet burrata and topped with Hank Sauce's exclusive 'Across The Boards' hot sauce.

Learn more at tonyboloneys.com.

Atlantic City Arts Foundation

The Atlantic City Arts Foundation creates artist opportunities, engages the Atlantic City community through free arts & cultural programming, and inspires future generations to pursue careers in the arts! ACAF offers diverse programs & partnerships, activating community pride & civic self-esteem through interaction with public art, including the city's largest mural arts program.

Ocean is proud to have partnered with the foundation to create a mural that features Ocean's 5th Birthday, elements from the surrounding Atlantic Ocean and native sea life that inhabit the area. The three-paneled Ocean-themed mural will be located at Tennessee Ave Beer Hall.

Learn more at atlanticcityartsfoundation.org.

MudGirls Studios

MudGirls Studios is a non-profit clay studio that empowers and employs at-risk, homeless and formerly incarcerated women to create ceramic artwork in studio space in the heart of Atlantic City, New Jersey. MudGirls Studios helps women transition onto a pathway towards self-sufficiency and out of poverty using clay as our vehicle to change lives through their own creations and sales of functional art and architectural tiles.

Ocean has commissioned MudGirls Studios to create customized one-of-one hand-made clay art pieces that will be displayed throughout the property including Ocean hotel rooms.

Learn more at mudgirlsstudios.org.

Summer at Ocean will be jam packed with amazing giveaways and sweepstakes on their website and social media, with dedicated hotel and spa packages available to experience all of the birthday festivities. Ocean will host chart-topping entertainment such as Chris Young (June 3), America (June 10), Ice Cube (July 7), Jeff Dunham (July 14), Air Supply (August 4), Volbeat (August 5), Matt Rife (5 shows; August 18-20), Evanescence (September 8), and Nate Bargatze (September 22).

Guests are encouraged to visit theOceanAC.com/5 to sign up for exclusive announcements as even more exciting details are unveiled in the coming months.

