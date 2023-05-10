NXP Executive Vice President Rafael Sotomayor to Deliver Keynote at COMPUTEX 2023 on Shaping Ecosystems To Master Complexity

TAIPEI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Secure Connected Edge of NXP Semiconductors, will deliver the Keynote at COMPUTEX 2023.The keynote will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 on Wednesday, May 31, at 9:00 AM(UCT+8) with the keynote theme Shaping Ecosystems to Master Complexity.

Rafael Sotomayor will share the vision about what's next in semiconductor solutions and how the right mix of technologies like edge processing, Machine Learning, AI, safety, security and interoperability, combined with a strong ecosystem of partners, helps to deliver consistent experiences for the sustainable, smart connected world. Featured partners on the virtual stage will be industry leaders and important ecosystem partners around the globe.

"NXP is proud to be part of COMPUTEX 2023 again and for our EVP, Rafael Sotomayor to deliver the presentation for the COMPUTEX Keynote." said Birgit Ahlborn, Vice President of NXP Communications. "As a company that enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation, we are looking forward to highlighting how NXP is pushing the boundaries in Industrial and IoT, Smart Home, Smart Industry, and Automotive, and working with our partners in the Taiwan electronics ecosystem."

NXP is making key investments in developing cutting-edge solutions that are reimagining how we connect and interact with our world. Join NXP Keynote to attain an insider's view into a new and truly interoperable future, and the comprehensive system solutions to master complexity and establish the breakthrough technologies that make the world better, safer and more secure.

COMPUTEX 2023 will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & Hall 2, from May 30 to June 2 with over 1,000 exhibitors from 22 countries using 3,000 booths. In addition, TAITRA will organize COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights and key industry issues. Sign up for COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum: https://event.taiwantradeshows.com.tw/en/events/74/index.html. For more details about the related events, please visit the TAITRA's COMPUTEX official website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

For more exhibition information

COMPUTEX: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX: https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

