TELEVISION PERSONALITY PAGE TURNER JOINS COLDWELL BANKER

Turner will lead the iKONIC Sports and Entertainment affiliated company of Coldwell Banker Exclusive in Los Angeles

MADISON, N.J., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an AnywhereSM (NYSE: HOUS) brand, is excited to announce that executive producer, renovation counselor, real estate investment expert and television personality Page Turner has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Exclusive. Turner's most recent project, HGTV's Fix My Flip, premiered its second season on May 4 and airs Thursdays on the network at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

With more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry and as a licensed real estate agent in three states, Turner will lead Coldwell Banker Exclusive's separate and newly created business, iKONIC Sports and Entertainment. This affiliate of Coldwell Banker Exclusive will focus on educating and empowering clients in the sports and entertainment industries – from managers and agents to the athletes and stars themselves – on how to build investment portfolios and generational wealth through real estate.

"Early in my career, I was at a point where I was making money but I didn't know what to do with it or how to diversify it. Once I learned how to invest it into real estate, the passion for teaching others how to do the same began," Turner says. With her existing connections in the industries, the perfect next step was to turn her idea into action.

Co-founded in 2020 by Anthony T. Nguyen alongside CEO Erwin Pineda, Coldwell Banker Exclusive has grown from 25 agents at its inception to over 180. The company spans three offices in California located in Downtown Los Angeles, Chino Hills and Northridge.

"Real estate has been a prominent income source in my life and I'm passionate about teaching stars and athletes how they can harness its power and turn it into generational wealth. I'm ready to help people invest and guide them home with the support of the Coldwell Banker brand!"

- Page Turner, agent and co-director of iKONIC Sports and Entertainment, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Exclusive

"We're thrilled to have a dynamic and engaging luminary like Page affiliating with our company and leading this affiliated company. The expertise and professional acumen she brings towards building our sports and entertainment business is invaluable. It is a true game changer."

- Anthony T. Nguyen, co-founder of Coldwell Banker Exclusive

"I can't wait to see how Page continues her upward trajectory working with Coldwell Banker Exclusive. As a champion of women in real estate, it's exciting to welcome a successful woman like Page. Through the global reach of our brand and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, it is wonderful to see Coldwell Banker Exclusive bring on Page to run this separate business. I look forward to celebrating their success."

- Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, and acting president of affiliate business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

