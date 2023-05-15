ACTIVATE CHICAGO TO DEBUT TO THE PUBLIC ON MAY 15, 2023

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate Games, an indoor, interactive gaming experience, today announces the grand opening of its first location in the Chicagoland area. The newest U.S. location of Activate is located in the Western suburb of Oak Brook, IL, opening to the public on May 15, 2023.

Activate offers a fun-filled experience for individuals, families, and groups seeking a new form of entertainment. A range of exciting high-tech activities tests physical and mental agility across a variety of real-life challenges, where gamers put their strategy and teamwork skills to use. Once inside, players have the option to choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. Electronic wristbands track scores and progress, making Activate Games ideal for a casual night out with friends and family, or intense competition.

"Activate is known as a destination for fun and adventure, and we are thrilled to bring this to Oak Brook and the greater Chicagoland area," notes Bryce Anderson, Co-Owner of Activate. "Our new Chicago location boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment. Visitors can expect an immersive, thrilling experience that will leave them wanting to return."

Activate - Oak Brook proudly unveils its second-largest venue, spanning 10,587 square feet and boasting 10 engaging game rooms. Among the most popular games is Grid, an interactive experience with 256 pressure-sensitive, color-changing tiles that challenge players to step on or avoid specific tiles to complete each round. Mega Grid, double the size of Grid, tests gamers' quick thinking as they race to the right spot and freeze into statues at the perfect moment. Introducing the latest game room addition, Press, an innovative evolution of the fan-favorite Push. In this immersive, circular space, players are surrounded by hundreds of glowing buttons. Various challenges await, such as discovering a unique pattern in Gems, locating a cluster of buttons in Undercover, or memorizing colors of multiple groups before pairing them in Links. Guests enjoy the flexibility of choosing their starting game room and are not obligated to explore every room on offer.

Activate - Oak Brook is located at 1600 16th Street, Unit 6 in Oak Brook, IL, and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. A rentable room for private parties and events of up to 30 people is available.

Ticket prices are $24.99 each and give access to the full facility for 75 minutes of playing time. Appointments can be booked in advance online at activate.games/Chicago or by calling (630) 756-7563. Walk-ins are welcome upon availability. Activate requires a ticketed adult accompanying children 10 years old and under. For children between the ages of 11-13, an adult must be present at the facility throughout the gaming experience. Activate was previously open with limited hours during its soft-opening period.

In addition to Oak Brook, Illinois, Activate has four locations in the United States including Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; and Plano, Texas, with additional locations opening in Houston, Texas, Birmingham, Alabama, East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Atlanta, Georgia later this year.

For more information about Activate and to purchase tickets, please visit www.activate.games .

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Founded in 2019, Activate is a state-of-the-art gaming facility with locations across the United States and Canada. Each Activate location offers a variety of unique gaming rooms with over 200 levels for players to compete, earn stars, and track achievements online. Activate combines physical activity and gaming to create an immersive experience as part of a healthy lifestyle. To learn more about Activate, please visit www.activate.games . Follow Activate Games on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date news.

