Dasa Expands Its Capabilities with SOPHiA GENETICS

In just one year of using SOPHiA DDM™ HRD, Dasa reaches 2,000 samples analyzed

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and the leader in data-driven medicine, celebrates today with longstanding partner, Dasa, the largest integrated healthcare network in Brazil, as it reaches a milestone of 2,000 samples analyzed for HRD status. This milestone comes just one year after implementing the SOPHiA DDM™ Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Solution.

Renowned in Brazil and abroad, Dasa serves more than 20 million patients per year – including approximately 10% of the Brazilian population.

"With such a large regional network, we needed a partner like SOPHiA GENETICS to help improve our workflow efficiency and help us implement HRD testing," said Ana Gabriela de Oliveira, Sr. Business Unit Manager, Dasa. "The decentralized approach of SOPHiA GENETICS has enabled us not only to implement new testing, but to increase our scalability and output. In addition, the powerful analytics of the SOPHiA DDM™ platform has helped us to maximize genomic insights from tested profiles and advance our research capabilities."

Today's achievement has been nearly a decade in the making. In 2016 Dasa chose SOPHiA GENETICS to build the original workflow for its genomics lab. The partnership progressed in 2020 when Dasa implemented SOPHiA DDM™ Radiomics and Trial Match solutions to create the first multimodal approach in the region.

In 2021, the companies once again expanded their partnership when Dasa and SOPHiA GENETICS collaborated to offer the first decentralized HRD (Homologous recombination deficiency) analytics solution in Latin America. Dasa then implemented the SOPHiA DDM™ Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Solution in March 2022.

"Dasa's milestone of 2,000 samples tested in just one year is a true testament to the value of the functionality of the SOPHiA DDM™ HRD Solution," said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Reaching such a milestone demonstrates the success of our expanding partnership and the value our platform can provide to our partners, as well as the value that they provide by helping to democratize data-driven medicine for all as we continue to scale."

