DENSO to Sponsor, Join Panel at CADIA Rev Up 2030 DEI Summit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will sponsor and participate in a panel at the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion & Advancement's (CADIA) sixth annual DEI Summit, happening May 18 at the Wayne State University Student Center in Detroit.

Under the theme "DEI Reimagined," this year's event will feature a dynamic mix of workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Christina Khim, an advanced HR business partner and co-chair of the DENSO Burmese Network at the company's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, will participate in the 10:30 a.m. ET panel "Voices from ERGs," moderated by Cheryl Thompson, founder and CEO of CADIA. ERG stands for "employee resource groups," which typically serve specific employee populations with support and mentorship opportunities. For more information about the panel and the rest of the event agenda, go here.

"I'm honored to represent DENSO as a panelist and to discuss how our business resource groups positively contribute to our culture," said Khim. "And those contributions aren't abstract. They drive results – for our teammates, for our communities and for our business."

CADIA is a mission-driven, member-oriented organization to provide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion tools, networks, insights and practical advice to companies in the auto-mobility space. CADIA sets out to create avenues of success for people of all diversity dimensions by providing professional development opportunities while helping create systemic, organizational change at the company level.

"We greatly appreciate DENSO's sponsorship of this year's Rev Up 2030 event," said Cheryl Thompson, CADIA Founder and CEO. "Their ongoing support and engagement has helped advance our mission of doubling the number of diverse leaders in automotive by 2030."

DENSO has been a CADIA member since 2019.

"The Rev Up 2030 DEI Summit is a terrific event, providing the chance to learn, grow and connect with people who share our commitment to advancing inclusion in the industry," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center and executive lead of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB). "We are proud to sponsor this year's DEI Summit and to partner with CADIA in creating positive change."

In addition to its collaboration with CADIA, DENSO partners with other organizations to enhance its DEIB initiatives. In April, DENSO joined Women in Auto Care, and in 2020, became a member of Women in Manufacturing. Both help elevate women professionals in their industry fields.

Within DENSO, the company has nearly 20 employee-led business resource groups dedicated to supporting and creating community among diverse groups of employees, including veterans, women, Black, Latino and Asian populations, and more.

For those interested in working at a company committed to creating more inclusive and welcoming workplaces while accelerating innovation, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

