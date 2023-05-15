FindZebra Enhances Rare Disease Information Retrieval through Integration with OpenAI's GPT API

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FindZebra, a leading company in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with a focus on rare disease information retrieval, today announces the successful integration of OpenAI's GPT API into its search platform, www.findzebra.com. This innovative technology aims to improve the user experience of correlating symptoms with relevant medical information, significantly improving users' ability to access critical and accurate literature.

With a solid foundation of over ten years of experience in curating medical databases and refining information retrieval technology, FindZebra has established itself as a figure in the realm of rare disease information search. The company is now poised to reveal a pioneering deep learning model to further augment its technological capabilities.

The completed integration of OpenAI's GPT API into FindZebra's search platform marks a significant step in the company's dedicated mission to improve the rare disease information search process. Traditional search engines often highlight common ailments, leaving individuals affected by rare diseases searching for pertinent information. FindZebra's commitment to the rare disease community ensures that physicians, patients, and their families can access crucial information swiftly and efficiently.

Professor and co-founder Ole Winther, PhD, spoke of the transformative potential of this integration: "The integration of OpenAI's GPT API into FindZebra's search technology represents a major stride in our mission to provide physicians, patients, and families with a robust tool for identifying and understanding rare diseases. As the digital landscape evolves, it's important that we persist in our innovation and improvement of our technology to ensure those affected by rare diseases have access to reliable and accurate information. The application of OpenAI's cutting-edge GPT technology will aid us in this endeavour, making a significant impact on countless lives."

The new summary function stands as a distinct advantage, offering users a more intuitive access to information. The summary details why a certain disease information might be relevant, including links back to the original curated source information.

The combination of FindZebra's search technology and the integration of OpenAI's GPT API promises a new phase in rare disease information retrieval, supporting millions of people worldwide who are affected by these complex conditions.

For a deeper understanding of FindZebra's AI technology development, please refer to two recent manuscripts available at arXiv.org and arXiv.org.

FindZebra is a Copenhagen-based company that specializes in rare disease information retrieval and artificial intelligence. By harnessing search technology and a comprehensive database of medical information, FindZebra provides healthcare professionals, patients, and families with accurate and efficient tools to access pertinent information related to rare diseases. For more information, please visit FindZebra's website at www.findzebra.com.

