Freedom Motors Announces its 5-Stroke Rotapower® engine

Freedom Motors (FM) is excited to announce the breakthrough development of its 5-Stroke Rotapower® engine that was achieved by compounding its successful 4-stroke version. Compounding involves using exhaust energy to supercharge the intake charge while concurrently extracting mechanical energy directly from the exhaust through a fifth stroke (second expansion stroke).

Dyno tests have demonstrated that compounding the Rotapower® engine achieves the following:

Recovered substantial exhaust thermal and pressure energy in the form of mechanical energy resulting in a 20 to 25% reduction in fuel consumption.

Reduced the exhaust exiting pressure, which is the chief source of engine noise. The unmuffled noise was reduced by 24 dBA (94% reduction).

Cooled the exhaust gases from 1600°F to between 800°F and 950°F.

An overview of 5-Stroke Rotapower® engine can be found here and the history of its evolution can be found here.

Freedom Motors has 25 years of experience developing advanced engines and has demonstrated the world's highest power-to-weight ratio for any four-stroke engine. Additional attributes include very low toxic emissions, low fuel consumption, and multi-fuel capable (demonstrated on hydrogen, ethanol, methanol, propane, natural gas, gasoline, and diesel). Freedom Motors Corporate Business Presentation can be found here.

Freedom Motors has deployed its Rotapower® engines in several applications such as VTOL air taxis, drones, gensets, EV range extenders and numerous recreational vehicles.

Freedom Motors has an agreement with OneH2 Corporation to deliver 26,200 Rotapower® engines for Range Extenders to operate on hydrogen fuel. It recently entered an agreement with Veolectra, Inc. to provide range extending gensets for Veolectra's EV commercial trucks.

Based on firm orders, conditional orders, and letters of intent for over 3.5 million engines, Freedom Motors plans to enter production of its Rotapower® engines in the US. The details of the fundraising campaign can be found here.

Contact:

Subhash Paluru, (916) 597-0403, Subhash@Freedom-Motors.com

