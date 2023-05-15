Winston & Strawn Boosts Energy and Private Equity Transactions Practices With Addition of Two Dallas Partners

DALLAS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the addition of Rodney Moore and Sam Peca as partners in the firm's Dallas office and as members of the Transactions Department's Private Equity Transactions Practice.

Rodney represents private equity firms and public and private companies in M&A, joint venture, financing, and other commercial transactions across the energy spectrum, including in the traditional upstream and midstream sectors, as well as in the evolving transitional energy sectors such as hydrogen, renewable fuels, and carbon capture. He also advises clients on corporate governance matters, transactional and corporate matters in out of court, and Chapter 11 restructurings.

"Winston & Strawn has an established reputation for helping clients navigate legal complexities within private equity and M&A practices in the energy sector," said Rodney. "Sam and I look forward to working with our new colleagues as we meet client demand and help to drive new opportunities for growth across the energy spectrum."

Sam advises private equity firms, private and public companies, and management teams, primarily in energy- and infrastructure-related transactions. His experience covers upstream acquisitions, divestitures, joint development arrangements, and PDP securitization and royalty deals; midstream acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures; various energy transition projects (especially those involving hydrogen technologies); produced water disposal; the formation of private equity-backed, sponsor-, and management-side platforms; and corporate matters in connection with various restructurings and Chapter 11 proceedings (including 363 sales). In addition to energy and infrastructure transactions, Sam has represented private equity firms in significant transactions across a variety of other industries.

"Rodney and I are thrilled to be joining the firm at an important juncture as transactional activity in Texas continues to increase," said Sam. "Becoming members of Winston's well-established team will enable us to continue serving complex client needs in the oil and gas and transition energy sectors."

The arrival of these two partners is part of Winston's strategic and ongoing commitment to serving the energy industry in Texas. Over the past year, the firm welcomed additional partners with significant energy sector experience, including Texas lawyers Larry Murphy, Max Stubbs, and Ryan Hunsaker.

"Adding Rodney and Sam to our team enhances Winston's position in Texas as one of the strongest firms for handling transactions in the energy sector," said Bryan Goolsby, Dallas office managing partner. "We look forward to their contributions as we help our clients navigate and thrive in the oil and gas and evolving transitional energy space."

"Texas continues to be a significant area of growth for our clients, and we are committed to expanding our teams and capabilities to meet that demand," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "The addition of Rodney and Sam adds valuable private equity and M&A capabilities to our highly regarded corporate practice in Texas, and it affirms our leadership in the energy sector."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located throughout North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

