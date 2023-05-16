BEC Launches New 5G Business Gateway to Empower Businesses in the 5G Era

Experience Unmatched Speed and Reliability for Uninterrupted Business Operations

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless broadband network connectivity solutions has announced the release of its latest product – The BEC 5G Business Gateway. The gateway is the clear choice for organizations seeking a rapidly deployable, highly scalable solution that delivers fast, reliable, and secure internet connectivity.

The BEC 5G Business Gateway, which conforms to 3GPP Release 16, combines the latest and most advanced 5G features in the market, offering organizations a powerful solution to enhance the performance and efficiency of any 5G deployment. With its multi-core processing power and flexible architecture, the gateway delivers superior performance and seamless integration with any network, making it an ideal solution for businesses seeking to unlock the full potential of 5G technology.

Performance-driven and Enterprise-ready, the gateway integrates multi-WAN intelligent path selection, dual SIM interface for carrier diversity, dual configurable Gigabit Ethernet, carrier-class Wi-Fi, and modularity for field upgradability for future cellular technology.

Organizations will experience the full benefits of 5G with standalone (SA) mode and additional deployment flexibility with non-standalone (NSA) and LTE CAT 20. Boasting sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation, enhanced uplink 2×2 MIMO, and 4×4 MIMO downlink, this gateway delivers unparalleled bandwidth, lower latency, and increased capacity to handle the most challenging business applications and use cases.

Our goal with the BEC 5G Business Gateway is to help businesses thrive in the digital age," said D'Andre Ladson, Vice President of Marketing. "We understand that reliable connectivity is critical to any successful operation today, and our latest device will deliver just that. We're excited to see how organizations leverage our 5G Gateway to transform their business."

The gateway seamlessly connects to BECentral® CloudEdge, our cloud-based service platform that accelerates 5G Wireless WAN deployments. The platform enables zero-touch provisioning, SAS domain proxy, real-time analytics dashboards, detailed reporting, historical analysis, performance monitoring, and API extensibility for 3rd party application integration. BECentral® CloudEdge is a powerful tool that provides valuable insights and essential network visibility at the edge.

The BEC 5G Business Gateway has carrier certification with AT&T and, T-Mobile, Verizon (pending). The gateway is immediately available through BEC distribution partners. If you would like to learn more about the solution, please get in touch with Sales at sales@bectechnologies.net

BEC Technologies is driving transformation across industries, business models, and experiences with the power of our 4G and 5G Wireless WAN connectivity solutions. Trusted and widely deployed by global organizations, our cutting-edge technology fuels a new era of growth and opportunity. Headquartered in Richardson, TX, BEC Technologies is the North American subsidiary of 50-year industry pioneer Billion Electric Co. Ltd (TSE #3027: Billion) and leads the Information Communications and Telecommunications (ICT) Division. To learn more about BEC Technologies' products and services, visit www.bectechnologies.net.

