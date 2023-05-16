Restaurantware Announces Exciting New CEO Lunch Series with $100,000 Charitable Donation Initiative

Restaurantware's Power Lunch for a Purpose fosters innovation among CEOs in the foodservice and hospitality industries while contributing up to $100,000 to their chosen causes.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurantware , a leading provider of innovative and eco-friendly restaurant supplies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Power Lunch for a Purpose series. The company will host a series of conversations with thought leaders from the food and hospitality industry, featuring a total charitable contribution of up to $100,000 to support the causes selected by the participating CEOs.

Restaurantware's Power Lunch for a Purpose: charitable initiative invites foodservice CEOs to lunch & donates $100,000 .

Jamil Bouchareb , CEO of Restaurantware, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "Charitable awareness is at the core of our company's thesis, and is just as important as our primary goals of increasing innovation and sustainable behaviors throughout our industry." The initiative is part of Restaurantware's broader commitment to creating unique product solutions and fostering positive change within the hospitality sector.

Each lunch will feature a candid discussion with a prominent industry figure about the challenges and opportunities facing the food and hospitality segment. The conversations will explore topics such as sustainability, innovation, and business growth, with the aim of fostering dialogue and creating actionable insights for industry leaders.

Moreover, the initiative will have a significant philanthropic impact. Restaurantware will donate up to $100,000 in total to the charities chosen by the participating CEOs, enabling participants to further support causes that matter most to them and the companies they lead.

Power Lunch for a Purpose will occur annually, with Restaurantware renewing its commitment to the initiative each year. This ongoing effort underscores the company's dedication to not only pioneering solutions that fulfill the industry's rapidly changing needs, but also making a meaningful difference in the food and hospitality sector by supporting various charitable causes.

About Restaurantware:

Restaurantware is a leading provider of sustainable and innovative foodservice supplies. Restaurantware offers a wide range of products, including food packaging, tableware, kitchenware, and catering supplies, all developed with sustainability and design in mind. As a trusted partner to restaurants, hotels, and foodservice professionals, Restaurantware helps operators elevate their brand presence and meet sustainability goals. For more information, view www.restaurantware.com .

Media Contact:

For more information on the Power Lunch for a Purpose initiative or Restaurantware, please visit www.restaurantware.com . To nominate CEOs for the lunch series, or to submit additional questions, please contact communications@restaurantware.com .

Restaurantware is dedicated to developing eco-friendly products to support the food and hospitality sector. Their palm leaf tableware is made from repurposed, naturally-fallen Areca palm leaves and presents a sustainable solution for disposable tableware. Since its launch, Restaurantware has prevented the use of 200 million plastic or foam plates with this alternative. To support the impact of this collection, Restaurantware’s Plant One on Us program plants a tree for every order on its website. (PRNewswire)

