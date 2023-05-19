LavenirAI, the world's first AI-driven Procurement Negotiation training platform, secures investment from DKM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LavenirAI, the trailblazing AI-powered Procurement negotiation training platform, has secured significant investment from The Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation (DKM). This collaboration brings together LavenirAI's cutting-edge technology and DKM's expertise in supporting and growing leading companies, fostering a new era of transformative solutions for Procurement professionals.

"We are thrilled to partner with DKM in our mission to revolutionize Procurement training," said Clive R Heal, CEO of LavenirAI. "Together, we will empower Procurement professionals worldwide to unlock their full potential and achieve remarkable results."

"We believe that LavenirAI's pioneering technology has the potential to reshape the Procurement landscape," said Michael J. Harris, President & Chief Operating Officer of DKM. "We are excited to be part of this journey and are confident that LavenirAI's innovative platform will deliver unparalleled value to Procurement professionals worldwide."

LavenirAI has emerged as the first AI-powered platform specifically for Procurement negotiation training, revolutionizing the way professionals train and develop their negotiation skills.

With the assistance of an interactive AI-powered avatar, users can improve their negotiation tactics and gain valuable experience in navigating the negotiation process. LavenirAI provides users a convenient and efficient way to develop their negotiation skills, with an intuitive platform which eliminates the need for complicated training programs or courses.

LavenirAI's unique proposition, developed by Clive R Heal, an expert in Procurement innovation, and Bill Michels, a global Procurement negotiation training expert, along with other Procurement industry experts, provides an invaluable tool for professionals looking to excel in negotiation strategies, supplier relationships, and cost optimization.

"DKM is the perfect partner for LavenirAI," said Bill Michels, Chief Revenue Officer of LavenirAI. "This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of LavenirAI, as it gains the support and resources necessary to expand our offerings, reach a broader audience, and further advance our research and development initiatives."

LavenirAI, with DKM's support, is poised to accelerate innovation, solidify its market presence, and reinforce its position as a global leader in Procurement negotiation training.

About LavenirAI:

LavenirAI is the world's first AI-powered Procurement negotiation training platform. Designed by industry experts, LavenirAI leverages advanced technologies to deliver immersive and personalized Procurement negotiation training experiences, empowering Procurement professionals to excel in negotiations and drive optimal outcomes. Please see the website www.LavenirAI.com for further information about LavenirAI.

About DKM:

The Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation (DKM) is a privately-owned international holding company with investments in the Craft, Aluminum, Semiconductor, Recreational Vehicle, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other industries. With a commitment to long-term goals and active stewardship, DKM brings deep industry knowledge and support to the businesses it invests in, driving growth and value creation. Please see the website www.dkmcorp.com for further information about DKM.

