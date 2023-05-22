ASIG's Uplive Introduces a Voice-Chat Version of LiveAI

Leading Global Independent Video Social Entertainment Platform Introduces new AI Technologies to Enhance user Experience

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group Limited ("ASIG" or the "Company") today announced the introduction of a voice chat version of LiveAI on its social entertainment platform, Uplive. As part of ASIG's continued commitment to developing and adopting the latest technological advancements, this voice chat breakthrough elevates the interactive and engaging social experiences for Uplive users, advancing ASIG's journey into the metaverse.

AI avatars now available on Uplive (PRNewswire)

With the introduction of LiveAI, users now have access to a variety of AI-enabled avatars that can be utilized in diverse ways to enrich their experiences within the platform. These AI avatars can act as personal assistants, providing users with resources and insights for personal development and interpersonal communication. Additionally, LiveAI holds significant educational potential, making it easier to disseminate knowledge and skills effectively.

"With this innovation, the future is now," said Ouyang Yun, Chairman and CEO of ASIG. "The introduction of Live AI avatars, which can assist, teach, and connect with our users, is all a part of our larger goal of continuously innovating to better suit the ever-evolving demands of users."

One of the most significant benefits of LiveAI lies in its advanced security and privacy options. Specifically, any questions or information shared in the AI chatroom are not stored or analyzed. ASIG prioritizes fostering a positive, safe, and reliable online environment above all else.

ASIG made the metaverse accessible to anyone by launching Uplive's high-quality 3D avatar feature in June 2022. ASIG also collaborated with The Economist to publish a white paper outlining its strategic approach to the metaverse. The key findings therein demonstrated that consumers in emerging markets are seeking a metaverse that is accessible "anytime and everywhere" and also contains ample opportunities to earn an income. Uplive avatars serve as representatives that can connect and engage with other users without revealing identifiable details.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) is a leading mobile social company across emerging markets. As of Dec 31st, 2022, ASIG served over 600 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. ASIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. ASIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps.

