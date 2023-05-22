Resilio Achieves 100+ Gbps File Data Transfer Speeds

Internal testing of new high performance scale-out technology, combined with Resilio's ZGT WAN acceleration, reaches top speeds in commercial file data replication

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilio Inc., a leader in unstructured data movement for global enterprises, today announced the development of a new intelligent scale-out software file replication solution designed to exponentially increase the speed of file data transfer and server replication for commercial WANs—including cloud, on-prem, and edge data environments.

Preliminary internal tests have reached peak speeds over 100 Gbps. Cloud scenarios tested include transferring a 1 TB data set between Microsoft Azure regions in 90 seconds, and transferring a 500 GB data set in Google Cloud from London to Australia in 50 seconds.

"File data continues to explode both in file size and quantity, and the move to the cloud plus expansion of the edge have introduced considerable complexity for IT teams," said Eric Klinker, CEO of Resilio. "Resilio Connect's ability to overcome data gravity and sync large data sets at very high speeds—and make files accessible to teams at any location—solves all too common accessibility problems. We're excited about the internal results achieved thus far with the new scale-out technology, and plan to begin private testing with customers in the next 60 days."

Resilio's intelligent automated scale-out technology features horizontal scaling with linear performance acceleration across multiple nodes in a cluster, collectively pooling Resilio agents to transfer and sync unstructured data in parallel. For example, if an organization has 10 Agents with a 10 Gbps bandwidth connection, files will transfer at 100 Gbps. And through custom WAN optimization, Resilio overcomes latency due to distance.

At 100+ Gbps speeds, Resilio Connect will directly benefit customers in data-intensive industries who require real-time replication of files and folders⁠—like media and entertainment with content production workflows. For instance, visual effects companies requiring time-sensitive media sharing across geographically distributed teams will be able to more seamlessly collaborate across animation, rendering and editing pipelines. Reduced wait times for file transfer allows media customers to spend more time on the creative aspects of content development.

With Resilio's scale-out technology, unprecedented speeds can be achieved replicating large data sets—within and between locations—across any distance. The system is multi-directional. Files and folders of any size and quantity can be replicated in any direction at network speed: one-to-many, many-to-many, and many-to-one, enabling high-speed server synchronization across on-prem, cloud, multi-cloud, and edge, and improving disaster recovery RTOs.

Founded in 2016, Resilio's approach to file delivery uses proven, scalable, peer-to-peer technology that is fundamentally different from traditional point-to-point solutions. With Resilio Connect, every server, NAS, and workstation installed with a Resilio Agent becomes a participating file server. The solution is extremely resilient to interruptions and failures, because if one server goes offline, other peers will compensate.

Companies interested in participating in Resilio's closed beta of scale-out may sign up here. A technical blog post with additional details is available here.

About Resilio

Founded in 2016, Resilio builds secure, flexible, and scalable peer-to-peer file delivery and replication solutions for the world's most demanding data environments. From remote work enablement to enterprise server synchronization, Fortune 500 enterprises and media creatives rely on Resilio to keep business—and data—moving forward and always available. To learn more, please visit https://www.resilio.com/connect/.

