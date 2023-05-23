General Dynamics NASSCO Awarded $736 Million to Build T-AO 213

Contract modification exercises the option for previously awarded contract for the construction of T-AO 213

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics NASSCO, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that it has been awarded a $736 million modification to the existing T-AO contract for construction of a ninth ship (T-AO 213) in the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program. The exercised option comes in addition to the earlier awarded eight ships, bringing the total contract value to approximately $5.5 billion for construction of nine ships.

T-AO Hull 571 underway for sea trials. (PRNewswire)

"NASSCO is proud of our ongoing dedication to deliver these ships to the fleet," said Dave Carver, President of General Dynamics NASSCO. "We are committed to working with our Navy partners to ensure the continued success of the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program."

Construction of T-AO 213 is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

In 2016, the Navy awarded NASSCO with a contract to design and build the first six ships in the next generation of fleet oilers, the John Lewis-class (T-AO 205), previously known as the TAO(X). Designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea, the 742-feet vessels have a full load displacement of 49,850 tons, with the capacity to carry 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and up to a speed of 20 knots. The first ship, the future USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), was delivered to the Navy last year. The future USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), the future USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), the future USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208), the future USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209), and the future USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210) are currently under construction.

General Dynamics NASSCO specializes in the design and construction of Navy and commercial ships and is a major provider of repair services for the U.S. Navy, with capabilities in San Diego; Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; and Bremerton, Washington. More information about General Dynamics NASSCO is available at www.nassco.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

