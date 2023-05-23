iHeartMedia's My Cultura Announces Second Season of "In Our Own World," a Podcast by Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez

Sizzle Reel Link

Hi Res Photos Link

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHeartMedia's My Cultura, a podcast network dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators, while also sharing the Latinx experience with millions of listeners, and MoonFlower Productions have announced the second season of "In Our Own World" podcast, created and co-hosted by Grammy-nominated songwriter and stylist Gemeny Hernandez and Grammy- and Emmy-nominated musician and TV host, Emily Estefan. The new season of the podcast will debut May 31 with new episodes posting weekly on Wednesdays.

Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez (PRNewswire)

"In Our Own World" is the first show of its kind. The 30-episode series offers its listeners an outer space-themed sanctuary where nothing is off-limits, creating an unpredictable experience that blends the hosts' unique perspectives with their penchant for mischief. With a wide range of topics as riveting as wrongful incarceration and settler colonialism and as playful as prank calls and guilty pleasures, each episode provides a space where iconic guests like Gloria Estefan, Sheila E., Isabela Merced, Ana Navarro, Marco Borges and Elena Rose can be vulnerable. "In Our Own World" was named one of the "Best Podcasts of the Month" by Spotify in May 2022.

"We're thrilled to bring back the 'In Our Own World' podcast for a second season," said Gisselle Bances, SVP and Head of Production and Development for My Cultura Podcast Network."This podcast series is an extension of our commitment to empowering today's unique voices, and Emily and Gemeny certainly embody that."

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with iHeart's My Cultura Podcast Network," said Estefan. "They gave us the creative liberty we needed for a show like this," said Hernandez, "and we are thrilled to be coming back for a second season."

"In Our Own World" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts. Listeners can learn more about the show by visiting the podcast's website at www.inourownworldpod.com as well as listen to all of season one now on the iHeartRadio App, and anywhere podcasts are available.

About In Our Own World

Ever felt like you were born in the wrong decade? Or maybe it was the wrong planet altogether. If you can relate, welcome home. We're Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez, your resident weirdos, young artists, and multicultural couple. And we live In Our Own World. Strap in as we voyage through life's never-ending questions and pick up a few passengers along the way. "In Our Own World" is a part of iHeartMedia's My Cultura Podcast Network.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Socials:

Instagram: @inourownworldpod

TikTok: @inourownworldpod

YouTube: @inourownworldpodcast

Twitter: @ioowpodcast

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iHeartPodcasts