JG Wentworth Adds Top Tier Talent to Development Team with new VP of Front-End Engineering

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announces it has appointed Jason Yin as Vice President of Front-End Engineering. Yin will report directly to JG Wentworth's Chief Technology Officer Priyank Singh. In this new role, Yin will be responsible for spearheading JGW's digital evolution, taking its technology to scale, and creating seamless experiences for its customers.

He will also be responsible for influencing the strategy and execution of enterprise-wide technology, client experience, and quality assurance initiatives, as well as building value-driven relationships with outside vendors and advisors. This new direction will help JG Wentworth take their trusted services to even more consumers and help grow the company by building state-of-the-art technology.

Yin's hiring comes as JG Wentworth continues its strategic multi-year expansion and evolution into digital services and new offerings. It began with the acquisition of Stilt Inc.'s proprietary apps, tech, and its engineering team in 2022 and will continue with JG Wentworth offering personal loans later this year. In his new role, Yin will work with the company's expanding engineering team to deliver a high-quality Web and Mobile app by leveraging Stilt tech for the consumer lending platform. His first priority will be leading the development of a robust front-end interface, and Quality Assurance within the organization.

Yin joins JG Wentworth with a decade of experience working for top software service companies in Canada. He previously worked for the multinational e-commerce giant Shopify, building and leading Revenue & Enterprise engineering teams from the ground up. Before Shopify, he worked at various game studios publishing multiple titles on iOS and Android. Yin holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Waterloo, Canada.

"I am delighted to have Jason join the team. He brings leading-edge expertise in the space with a strong background and experience in building to support rapid growth. As VP of Front-End Engineering, he will play a key role as we expand into consumer lending and offer more digital services and experiences for our customers," said Priyank Singh, Chief Technology Officer at JG Wentworth.

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include Structured Settlement Payment Purchasing, Debt Resolution Services and Personal Lending (launching 2023). JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. In 2023, JG Wentworth was the recipient of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces Award.

