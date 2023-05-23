LOCHNER TO PROVIDE GEC SERVICES TO THE NORTH EAST TEXAS REGIONAL MOBILITY AUTHORITY

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, has been selected by the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) as one of two firms to provide General Engineering Consultant (GEC) services through a five year contract to support multimodal transportation improvements in the region.

The GEC role involves operating as an extension of, and in complete coordination with, the Authority's Board of Directors and staff with respect to projects which now or in the future are studied, constructed, or operated by the NET RMA.

"Lochner is excited to support the NET RMA in their mission to implement infrastructure solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in North East Texas," said Senior Vice President and South Central Regional Manager Phil Russell. "Our experience with tolling agencies across the country will prove beneficial as we partner to accelerate the development of the Authority's priority programs."

Since 2004, the NET RMA has worked to enhance mobility and make North East Texas an even better place in which to live, work, and raise families. In conjunction with its 14 member counties, the Authority works to advance transportation initiatives and educate the public on the benefits of toll roads for delivering infrastructure projects faster than traditionally funded projects.

Lochner recently expanded its Texas-based team of professionals with the acquisition of K Friese + Associates. Founded in 2003 by Karen A. Friese, PE, KFA is a trusted civil engineering consultancy providing water/wastewater, drainage, transportation, aviation, and municipal services to a diverse range of public sector clients in large and small communities throughout the State.

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

