LG SPOTLIGHTS ROBUST APPLIANCE PORTFOLIO, SERVICE COMMITMENT AT 2023 PCBC

Featured at West Coast's Largest Homebuilding Event, LG's Integrated Approach Combines Performance, Connectivity and Efficiency to Support Dynamic Builder Market

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as a leading integrated solutions provider for today's homebuilders, LG Electronics USA is returning to the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), the official trade show of the Leading Builders of America and California Building Industry Association, showcasing innovations for a wide variety of today's building and remodeling projects.

New for 2023 is the first-of-its-kind Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch built-in French Door refrigerator which recently captured the coveted Red Dot global design award. (PRNewswire)

With an extensive range of innovative appliances, the company offers a diverse lineup catering to all types of homes – regardless of their style, functionality, budget or lifestyle. From high-end built-in kitchen packages that combine luxury and functionality, to a wide assortment of premium laundry innovations, to advanced smart home solutions, and notably, energy-efficient heat-pump-enabled water heaters and HVAC systems – LG is at the forefront of delivering products that align with the evolving needs of builders. LG's showcased technologies address the latest builder trends as well as provide consumers with options to support their individual energy saving efforts at home.

LG's presence at PCBC 2023 is being spearheaded by LG Builder , a special division of LG Electronics USA that is focused on bringing an array of connected home appliances and exclusive product offerings to design and building professionals. LG Builder not only brings forth a nationwide network of technicians to support dealers, but also introduces a unique customer care service featuring ThinQ™ technology, extending LG's trademark reliability, innovation and value to the builder, remodeler and designer communities.

LG is displaying new ENERGY STAR® certified home appliances across three diverse appliance brand portfolios – Signature Kitchen Suite, LG STUDIO and LG:

Signature Kitchen Suite brand reflects LG's commitment to producing the industry's best built-in luxury appliances with leading-edge technology, enabling "Technicurean ™ " home chefs to prepare and preserve food in the best possible ways. New for 2023 is the first-of-its-kind 48-inch built-in French Door refrigerator which recently captured the coveted Red Dot global design award. This ENERGY STAR certified model features a functional and innovative convertible drawer with five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰F to -7⁰F to allow for precise food preservation. Also new for the brand is ThinQ Care, a customer care service with proactive alerts and useful maintenance tips to keep Signature Kitchen Suite appliances performing their best.



The fast-growingbrand reflects LG's commitment to producing the industry's best built-in luxury appliances with leading-edge technology, enabling "Technicurean" home chefs to prepare and preserve food in the best possible ways. New for 2023 is the first-of-its-kind 48-inch built-in French Door refrigerator which recently captured the coveted Red Dot global design award. This ENERGY STAR certified model features a functional and innovative convertible drawer with five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰F to -7⁰F to allow for precise food preservation. Also new for the brand is ThinQ Care, a customer care service with proactive alerts and useful maintenance tips to keep Signature Kitchen Suite appliances performing their best.

LG STUDIO collection offers a more refined and contemporary look comprises an array of innovative appliances with advanced technologies for the kitchen and laundry room. The LG STUDIO kitchen appliance lineup features built-in and freestanding options with exclusive features and premium finishes for those with a discerning eye for design. Featured at PCBC are a new gas cooktop along with an ENERGY STAR certified 42-inch side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher.



The design-drivencollection offers a more refined and contemporary look comprises an array of innovative appliances with advanced technologies for the kitchen and laundry room. The LG STUDIO kitchen appliance lineup features built-in and freestanding options with exclusive features and premium finishes for those with a discerning eye for design. Featured at PCBC are a new gas cooktop along with an ENERGY STAR certified 42-inch side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher.

LG Home Appliances offer builders cutting-edge upgradeable appliances designed with a modern aesthetic, convenient features and time-saving technology, delivering the ultimate customer experience and value. Noteworthy 2023 kitchen appliances under the mass-premium LG brand include the WiFi-enabled LG Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ ENERGY STAR certified refrigerator, the QuadWash® Pro dishwasher (designated as ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023), InstaView® Combination Double Wall Oven, and Electric Double Oven Slide-in Range, all of which boast power and efficiency. LG is also expanding its top-rated laundry lineup with two new WashTower™ (LG's unique vertical washer-dryer solution) models – the new WashTower Compact and the ENERGY STAR certified LCD WashTower that features Dual Inverter Heat Pump dryer technology to reduce energy consumption. offer builders cutting-edge upgradeable appliances designed with a modern aesthetic, convenient features and time-saving technology, delivering the ultimate customer experience and value. Noteworthy 2023 kitchen appliances under the mass-premium LG brand include the WiFi-enabled LG Mirror InstaViewCounter-Depth MAXENERGY STAR certified refrigerator, the QuadWashPro dishwasher (designated as ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023), InstaViewCombination Double Wall Oven, and Electric Double Oven Slide-in Range, all of which boast power and efficiency. LG is also expanding its top-rated laundry lineup with two new WashTower(LG's unique vertical washer-dryer solution) models – the new WashTower Compact and the ENERGY STAR certified LCD WashTower that features Dual Inverter Heat Pump dryer technology to reduce energy consumption.

As a leading innovator in the smart home category with expertise across home appliances, consumer electronics, home comfort solutions, energy management systems and more, LG enables builders and designers to easily create a smart home ecosystem for their clients with a focus on connectivity, quality and energy efficiency in mind.

HVAC: Energy-efficient residential heating and cooling solutions from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA highlighted at the show include ducted and duct-free options – from the Art Cool™ Gallery picture frame and Art Cool Mirror indoor units, both ENERGY STAR certified, to the superior heating performance of LGRED° (LG's award-winning cold-climate heat pump technology) and the convenience of LG's ceiling mounted 4-way cassette. Key 2023 innovations for the high-performance builder market are led by the indoor Multi-position Vertical Air Handling Unit featuring LGRED° and the ENERGY STAR certified heat pumps, Multi F MAX with LGRED°.

HEAT PUMP WATER HEATER: The all-new LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater on display at PCBC features heat pump technology delivering advanced performance, stylish design, and enhanced energy efficiency to the U.S. home water heating market, when compared with a traditional water heater. This innovation raises the bar for residential water heaters and helps homeowners and builders alike save money and reduce energy usage.

INDUSTRY-LEADING SERVICE: LG has further enhanced its customer service activities with a dedicated team to support builders and dealers with general service questions, service status checks, service call scheduling and warranty inquiries. Providing added trust to customers everywhere, the brand's world-class service is backed by an extensive service network across the country. With dealer and consumer support, LG has branded, factory trained technicians nationwide offering two-hour appointment windows and same day service.

To learn more about the LG products for the professional market, visit LG at PCBC (Booth #803) or lgbuilder.com .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:



LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

john.taylor@lge.com

+1 847 941 8181

Grace Hong

grace.hong@lg-one.com

+1 909 908 0327

Noteworthy 2023 kitchen appliances under the mass-premium LG brand include the WiFi-enabled LG Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ ENERGY STAR certified refrigerator. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA