Self Esteem Brands Names Wpromote as Digital AOR

WOODBURY, Minn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands with more than 5,500 locations around the world, has named Wpromote, the top independent marketing agency, as its new digital Agency of Record. Effective immediately and in partnership with marketing leadership across the portfolio, Wpromote delivers all paid media and data strategy and management for Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U, and Waxing The City.

"The successful track record of Wpromote with clients of all sizes, combined with its data-driven approach and deep consumer curiosity, made it clear it's the right partner for us," said April Anslinger, global chief marketing officer, Self Esteem Brands. "We look forward to collaborating and building impactful campaigns that drive our business growth."

The Wpromote team is charged with powering SEB's overall goal to disrupt the global fitness industry by leveraging a full suite of digital media channels, from search and social to programmatic and CTV, to connect with customers and drive business outcomes.

SEB chose to work with Wpromote thanks to the agency's deep bench of best-in-class full-funnel media experts and the innovative power of Polaris, its award-winning proprietary tech platform, as the company seeks to grow its market edge and take its brands to new levels of consumer consideration and conversion. The combination of strategy, tech and data will help SEB unlock stronger media performance for each brand while analyzing insights at the different stages of marketing maturity across the portfolio and accelerating profitability as a whole.

"We knew right away that we speak the same language as SEB, from cultural values to our approach to the business," said Mike Stone, chief relationship officer, Wpromote. "We outlined a fresh approach to give every brand and franchisee the tools to tackle the challenges and capitalize on opportunities at the national and local level. We're excited to show the world what this partnership with SEB will accomplish: together, we will find and scale new paths to profitability and growth for each and all of the brands."

About Wpromote

Wpromote is a digital marketing agency that helps our clients Think Like A Challenger: from enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe that the right media strategy can help every business connect with customers. We combine best-in-class expertise and proprietary technology to drive profitable growth for leading brands like Whirlpool, Quickbooks, Samsung, Spanx, and TransUnion. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com. Contact: Jessica Brunner, jessica.brunner@wpromote.com

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands is the world's largest health and wellness franchisor, and is the parent company to Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City. With the mission to improve self-esteem around the globe, Self Esteem Brands, through its suite of health and wellness brands, has more than 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is the owner of Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://sebrands.com/.

