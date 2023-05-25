EcoFlow Launches Ultimate New Solar Generator

DELTA 2 Max is the latest advancement in the DELTA 2 series set to transform the industry standard for sustainable power solutions

SEATTLE, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announced the DELTA 2 Max, a clean, quiet 2400W replacement for gas generators, designed for outdoor experiences and backup power needs.

Using EcoFlow's leading battery technology to deliver energy-efficient power solutions, DELTA 2 Max (D2M), is a groundbreaking innovation in the portable power space. At 2048Wh, DELTA 2 Max delivers enough capacity for an average family's emergency energy needs for two days while also remaining highly portable. Its charging capability can be significantly extended while off-the-grid with EcoFlow's range of portable solar panels .

DELTA 2 Max improves upon the original DELTA Max with upgraded LFP battery, enabling faster charging and a longer battery life cycle. It also boasts a larger capacity and output than DELTA 2.

"The DELTA 2 Max delivers the cutting-edge technology, fast charging speed and lightweight design our users are looking for in the portable power space", said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development at EcoFlow. "As we continue to advance our products, we hope to encourage more people to make the switch to clean energy and reduce their carbon footprint with our easy-to-use sustainable solutions."

DELTA 2 Max is a recipient of the Red Dot Design Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the design industry, for outstanding design quality and innovation.

Hassle-Free Experience With No Fume, Noise or Maintenance Issues

The latest addition to the DELTA 2 series, D2M is a clean, quiet and maintenance-free power station. Unlike traditional gas generators, it can be recharged by solar instead of fuel so it doesn't emit fumes or any loud noise. From a distance of approximately 20 inches, the noise level of DELTA 2 Max (low input and output of around 500W) is only 30 dB, the equivalent of a whisper, compared to other power stations reaching 55 dB or higher. It's also cost-efficient as users can save money not having to purchase and refill fuel.

Ability to Power 99% of High-Drain Appliances

DELTA 2 Max can power up to 15 devices, including fridges, microwaves, and more, and is equipped with EcoFlow's X-Boost technology. This ensures that even high-wattage devices, up to 3400W, can be powered safely without the risk of overloading.

DELTA 2 Max can power through outages and serve as a plug-and-play home backup power solution. Users can power essential appliances with a hefty 2400W AC output by connecting D2M (2kWh) and up to two Smart Extra Batteries (6kWh) with their home's transfer switch (sold separately) for partial home backup. With a plug-and-play design, it's easier than ever to prepare for blackouts. It has triple the power and enough capacity to run a typical residential refrigerator (120W) for up to 14 hours, and a Wi-fi router (10W) for 97 hours.

Lightning-Fast Recharging Speeds for On-the-Go Individuals

Pairing a DELTA 2 Max with an EcoFlow solar panel significantly expands its capability to keep critical devices powered when off-the-grid. D2M features EcoFlow's X-Stream technology, enabling it to charge from 0 to 80% in just 68 minutes, when plugged into a wall socket, which is four times faster than competitors. With a maximum 1000W solar input, the device can be fully charged in only 2.3 hours. It also supports fastest AC and solar dual charging with the ability to fully charge in an hour.

Unmatched Durability and Lightweight Design

DELTA 2 Max is not only long-lasting but also the lightest 2kWh LFP power station on the market, weighing only 50 lbs – 25 percent less than other 2kWh LFP solar generators. Equipped with an upgraded LFP battery chemistry, DELTA 2 Max has a lifespan of 3,000 complete cycles, until it reduces to 80% capacity. Users will get ten years of power, even with everyday use. This is six times longer than other power stations on the market with a similar capacity and output, making it a cost-effective and reliable investment for long-term power needs.

Availability

DELTA 2 Max retails at $1,899 and will be available with a 220W Solar Panel, which will retail together for $2,548. It is available on EcoFlow.com , Amazon and select retailers, and comes with a five-year warranty, giving users peace of mind. It's compatible with EcoFlow's product ecosystem , providing a seamless one-stop power solution.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us .

