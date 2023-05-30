PAVYLLON LONDON TO OFFICIALLY OPEN ITS DOORS AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL LONDON AT PARK LANE ON JULY 1, 2023

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yannick Alléno, one of the world's most Michelin-starred chefs, is excited to announce that Pavyllon London, his debut London restaurant in Mayfair, will officially open its doors on July 1 2023, with reservations now open for summer bookings. Set within Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, the eagerly anticipated opening will offer Londoners and international visitors refined neighbourhood dining with highly crafted, innovative yet unpretentious plates, created from a live open kitchen.

Chef Yannick Alléno's first venture in the city will feature a restaurant, bar, private dining room, and expansive al fresco terrace. It will be the epitome of Yannick Alléno's commitment to blending knowledge and excellence with experimentation, thus modernising the foundations of French cuisine. The menu will draw inspiration from seasonal British produce while remaining deeply rooted in French techniques.

"Pavyllon London is an embodiment of my lifelong dream to redefine French dining," says Chef Yannick Alléno. "It combines my family's bistro-running legacy with my passion for culinary innovation. At Pavyllon London, we look forward to welcoming our guests into the heart of the action, creating interactive, less formal dining, centred around counter top seating and simply great food."

Every plate at Pavyllon London will be a testament to Chef Yannick Alléno's belief that chefs have a responsibility to care for the good health of their guests. The menu will feature dishes that are innovative, but unpretentious, reflecting the extraction method that Alléno has painstakingly developed over the past decade. The line-up on the London menu will include "Badaboum" organic egg with Osciètre caviar and sorrel and Salish smoked salt; brioche-crusted sea bass quenelles with "Billy by" emulsion and mussels; and creamy pounded langoustine with potato and basil tuiles, and white onion emulsion.

Known for his revolutionary approach to sauce-making, Yannick Alleno's innovative extraction method involves cooking in a vacuum to a highly specific time and temperature to harvest the purest flavour from each ingredient. These are then cryo-concentrated to capture their very essence, leading to dishes that are rich in flavour, yet mindful of guests' well-being by reducing the amount of sugar, fat, and salt without compromising taste.

The Pavyllon London team is on the ground preparing to welcome guests, and comprises world-class culinary professionals, led by Executive Chef Andy Cook, Head Chef Benjamin Ferra Y Castell, Restaurant Manager Janice Wongso, Head Sommelier Baptiste Beaumard, Head Mixologist Michele Lombardi, and Head Bartender Ivan Arena. Each team member brings a wealth of expertise, innovative ideas, and a shared passion for their craft (get to know the team, here).

Renowned designer Chahan Minassian has masterfully created Pavyllon London's interior, merging the chic conviviality of a Parisian residence with the familiarity of a British club. The space encapsulates the essence of Chef Yannick Alléno's belief in the kitchen as a performance.

Pavyllon London has launched its reservation lines today, and extends a warm invitation to all those ready to reimagine what French dining can be.

About Chef Yannick Alléno

Chef Yannick Alléno is widely regarded as one of the world's finest chefs, holding 15 Michelin stars across his 17 global restaurants, found in the likes of Paris, Dubai, Monaco, Seoul and Courchevel. Since the beginning of his career, he has become known for his reinvention of Modern French cuisine with dishes rooted in French gastronomy but taking inspiration from modern techniques and seasonal ingredients. His three restaurants in Pavillon Ledoyen hold six stars – three at Alléno Paris, two at L'Abysse and one at Pavyllon – making it the most star-rated independent establishment in the world. His restaurant Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc in Courchevel, also holds three Michelin stars.

About Four Seasons Hotel Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane is at the heart – and at the very start of the Four Seasons story. As the first Four Seasons hotel to open outside of Canada in 1970, it was a blueprint for a new definition of luxury. Situated in the iconic city of London and surrounded by the capital's greenery, most famous sights and coveted shopping streets, it seamlessly balances award-winning design with the city's high notes, offering up views of Hyde Park from its sun-drenched rooms. Whilst its rooftop spa is a light-filled sanctuary with sensory treatments to rejuvenate and relax its guests. Leaders in customer excellence, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane creates a sense of home and belonging for its guests through recognition, connection and personalisation.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

