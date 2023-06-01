commercetools Appoints Roxana Dobrescu As Chief People Officer

Dobrescu joins commercetools to lead the company's people organization as it prioritizes global expansion

MUNICH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the leading provider of composable commerce, today announced the appointment of Roxana Dobrescu as its first Chief People Officer. Dobrescu is a seasoned executive, bringing almost two decades of corporate human resources and talent acquisition experience across multiple industries.

commercetools logo (PRNewswire)

Reporting to CEO Dirk Hoerig , Dobrescu will lead global personnel efforts and reinvigorate commercetools' people-first strategy through fostering a best-in-class scalable experience for employees, developing meaningful talent acquisition strategies that advances equity commitments, and driving the sustainability of an innovation-led culture that nurtures an environment of growth and progress.

"A healthy, equitable workplace culture is the foundation of any business rooted in innovation. Roxana shares in this belief, and her leadership in advancing the employee experience, and thus commercetools' mission, will be invaluable," said Dirk Hoerig , Co-Founder and CEO of commercetools. "As commercetools continues its composable commerce market dominance, Roxana's deep expertise in cultivating and nurturing distributed teams will be essential in both sustainably scaling our multinational footprint, and attracting and retaining top talent across the globe.

Dobrescu joined commercetools from Labster, where she continued her track record of driving organizational change and transformation through leading the human resources and talent acquisition functions as chief people officer.

"commercetools is on an exciting growth journey as the engine behind the evolutions of commerce innovation from leading brands. This –– and the emphasis on culture –– is what drew me to the company," said Dobrescu. "I'm honored to join this leadership team, and push commercetools' mission through supporting and uplifting its dynamic and diverse workforce and culture of excellence."

Dobrescu's hire is the latest in a series of C-suite appointments, including the joining of Chief Product Officer, Mike Sharp and Chief Marketing Officer, Jen Jones ; and comes on the heels of several company milestones this year including reaching $100M in annual recurring revenue, expanding into China , and launching two new products: commercetools Checkout and commercetools Frontend. This appointment also follows a highly successful 2022 where the company experienced 80% topline growth, and acquired over 130 new customers.

commercetools.com/careers . To learn more about open positions at commercetools, please visit

About commercetools

commercetools founded the headless commerce concept, and is the industry-leading composable commerce platform enabling brands to adapt and lead evolutions in digital commerce. commercetools provides its customers with the agility and tools needed to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, take advantage of new markets, drive new and higher revenue generating opportunities, and future-proof their eCommerce business –– without incurring technical and operational risks.

Today, commercetools is trusted by some of the world's most iconic brands including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group, and many more. To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE commercetools