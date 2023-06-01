JELD-WEN to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announces that Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen and Chief Financial Officer Julie C. Albrecht will participate in the upcoming UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference fireside chat at 2:40 pm ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The live webcast will be available on JELD-WEN's website at investors.jeld-wen. com . The replay of the webcast will be available at investors.jeld-wen. com for 180 days following the event.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. (PRNewsfoto/JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To learn more about JELD-WEN, please visit the company's website at www.jeld-wen.com .

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar® and Breezway® in Australia.

Media Contact:

Colleen Penhall

Vice President, Corporate Communications

980-322-2681

cpenhall@jeldwen.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Armstrong

Vice President, Investor Relations

704-378-5731

jarmstrong@jeldwen.com

Vice President, Investor Relations704-378-5731

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.