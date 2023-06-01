KFC Chicken Sandwiches Unlock Exclusive Diablo® IV In-Game Rewards for a Limited Time

Purchase any finger lickin' good KFC Chicken Sandwich to access up to five in-game rewards

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken® is making its KFC Chicken Sandwich even more craveable with a spicy new promotion tied to the highly anticipated new Diablo® IV video game. Now through 7/2*, customers who purchase any KFC Chicken Sandwich (classic or spicy, including combo options) on the KFC app or KFC.com will be eligible to unlock exclusive in-game rewards** in one of the most anticipated video games of the year. The exclusive in-game rewards include up to five battle cosmetics in KFC's signature red and white brand colors, with each piece of equipment representing one Diablo class, to help gamers show off their style.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich is made up of a quarter-pound, double-breaded, Extra Crispy™ all-white meat chicken breast filet with crunchy, thick pickles, a freshly toasted buttery brioche bun and the perfect amount of the Colonel's real mayo (classic) or the Colonel's spicy sauce (spicy). Each sandwich is prepared when ordered, so it is served hot every time.

To develop its best chicken sandwich ever back in 2021, KFC's food innovation team tested pickles with eight variations of thickness and collaborated with six different bakeries on more than 10 recipes to find the best ingredients to go along with KFC's crispy, crunchy fried chicken.

"As the fried chicken experts, we've set the standard in the fried chicken sandwich game," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "Now fans of Diablo IV can feed their hunger for both our best chicken sandwich ever and exclusive in-game rewards."

"Everyone loves a good food promotion, and KFC chicken hits the mark just right for exploring Sanctuary," said Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. "Adventurers will want to be sure to get these fried-tastic cosmetics to be ready to charge into the Diablo IV launch weekend."

In March, KFC and Blizzard Entertainment kicked off their collaboration by offering customers the chance to preview Diablo IV during a Beta weekend by purchasing a KFC Double Down Sandwich. Now launching on June 6, Diablo IV is the next installment in the genre-defining video game series and invites players to join the fight against evil.

This next campaign highlights the delicious dilemma KFC fans face when choosing between the classic or spicy fried chicken sandwiches, delighting gamer audiences by begging the question, "Would you do anything for a spicy Kentucky Fried Chicken sandwich?"

To unlock the exclusive in-game rewards, customers need to create a KFC account on the KFC app or KFC.com and sync their KFC account to their Diablo IV Battle.net® account, which will automatically unlock the first reward. Customers can then unlock up to four additional rewards by purchasing the qualifying menu items on the KFC app or KFC.com only during the promotional period (one sandwich order unlocks one new reward). The status of unlocked rewards can be found at KFC.com/Diablo.

After placing orders for the KFC Chicken Sandwich on KFC.com or the app using Quick Pick-Up, customers can head to their local KFC and avoid the line, park in a dedicated VIP parking spot and go inside where their chicken sandwich will be hot and ready, waiting on KFC's Quick Pick-Up shelf.

KFC has a background in the gaming world, including a 2019 dating simulator where players were challenged to impress an animated Colonel Sanders in their adventures in culinary school. KFC fans in Brazil can also unlock Diablo IV rewards in their markets through similar promotions.

*KFC account and Battle.net account creation required. Must purchase sandwich between 5/29 and 7/2 through KFC account on kfc.com or the KFC app - NOT in-restaurant. Battle.net sync required to unlock rewards - available starting 5/30. Diablo IV sold separately. One reward per purchase. Maximum of 5 rewards per account. Only U.S. orders eligible. Must be 18 or older. Canceled order not eligible. Digital ordering available at participating locations. While supplies last. Diablo and Battle.net are registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. See KFC.com/Diablo for more information.

**Rewards are timed exclusive content until at least July 31, 2023.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 28,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for iconic video game universes including Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the industry's most critically acclaimed and genre-defining games over the last 30 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of players around the world with titles available on PC via Battle.net®, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

