McCormick Appoints Ana Sanchez, Andrew Foust, and Kasey Jenkins to the Company's Management Committee

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced the appointment of Ana Sanchez, President-Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Andrew Foust, President-Americas, and Kasey Jenkins, Chief Growth Officer, to its Management Committee, the Company's highest leadership team. The appointments will be effective June 30, 2023.

Ana Sanchez (PRNewswire)

"I'd like to congratulate Ana, Andrew, and Kasey on their appointments to the Company's Management Committee. As key leaders within the organization, they are making significant contributions to our growth and performance. I look forward to the positive impact they will have on our future success," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman and CEO of McCormick & Company. Ms. Sanchez, Mr. Foust, and Ms. Jenkins will join Lawrence Kurzius, Brendan Foley, Mike Smith, Sarah Piper, and Malcolm Swift as members of the Management Committee.

Ana Sanchez currently serves as President-EMEA and has responsibility for both the Consumer and Flavor Solutions businesses across the region including all subsidiaries, joint ventures, and export markets. Ms. Sanchez joined McCormick in 2018 as Vice President of Marketing-EMEA and progressed to her current role as President in January 2022. Prior to joining McCormick, she worked at the Colgate-Palmolive Company for 15 years where she held marketing, category and commercially driven roles of increasing responsibility across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. Before her tenure at Colgate-Palmolive, Ms. Sanchez worked as a financial analyst for Intel Corporation and business analyst for Deloitte Consulting. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Dartmouth College and a Master of Business Administration from Tuck Business School, Dartmouth College, where she also serves on the EMEA council that advises the Dean's office.

Andrew Foust currently serves as President-Americas and has responsibility for both the Consumer and Flavor Solutions businesses across the region. Mr. Foust joined McCormick in 2004 and has held positions of increasing responsibility within Sales, IT, and Marketing across the U.S. and Canada. Prior to joining McCormick, he worked for Burka studios as an Account Producer. Mr. Foust holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University of Maryland. He currently serves on the Board of the Ed Reed Foundation.

Kasey Jenkins is promoted to Chief Growth Officer and has responsibility for the development of McCormick's overall corporate strategies as well as the Company's investor relations program. Ms. Jenkins joined McCormick in 1993 and has held finance positions of increasing responsibility in Corporate Finance as well as the Consumer and Flavor Solutions businesses. Most recently, she served as McCormick's Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President-Investor Relations. Prior to joining McCormick, she served in several public accounting roles with Arthur Anderson LLP. Ms. Jenkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems from Loyola University of Maryland and is a Certified Public Accountant. She currently serves on the Board for the Ronald McDonald House in Maryland.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Andrew Foust (PRNewswire)

Kasey Jenkins (PRNewswire)

