The Taco Bell Foundation Awards $15 Million to over 450 Charities Serving the Next Generation

Through its Community Grants program, the Taco Bell Foundation is connecting young people across the country to educational and career resources and opportunities.

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Taco Bell Foundation announced the awarding of $15 million in grants to 452 U.S.-based nonprofit organizations focused on setting young people up for success. This year's funding represents a $5 million dollar increase in comparison to last year's Community Grants awards. In celebration, the Taco Bell Foundation has deemed June 1, 2023, a day where franchise owners and restaurant leaders recognize partner charities in their local communities across the nation.

Today, the Taco Bell Foundation announced the awarding of $15 million in grants to 452 U.S.-based nonprofit organizations focused on setting young people up for success. (PRNewswire)

The Foundation's Community Grants program supports the work of charities championing youth in the communities where Taco Bell team members and fans live and work. The nonprofit organizations provide direct services for youth, including academic success, mentorship, college and career exploration and readiness, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, 21st-century skills, and socio-emotional well-being.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Taco Bell Foundation for their unwavering commitment to empowering young individuals in our country," said Don Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, which received a grant of $50,000. "This substantial investment will allow us to provide life-changing experiences and education to hundreds of teens, giving them the skills and opportunities necessary to build successful futures after high school. Together, we are creating a pathway towards a brighter tomorrow, where every young person can thrive."

Grants awarded to nonprofits through the program are funded by customers who participate in the Taco Bell Foundation's Round Up program by rounding up their order total to the nearest dollar, with the change going directly back into and supporting youth.

"We firmly believe that investing in the future success of young people is a catalyst for building stronger, more vibrant communities," said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. "We are honored to be part of these nonprofit organizations' journeys and are proud to see the positive impact they are making across the nation."

A significant portion of the funding will support organizations who dedicate support towards at-risk and underrepresented youth, with the overarching goal of boosting graduation rates, facilitating a seamless transition from high school to college and beyond, and equipping young talent with the tools they need to thrive in the workforce.

In the past decade, the Taco Bell Foundation has awarded nearly $100M in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth across the U.S. To learn more about the Taco Bell Foundation's Community Grants, visit https://www.tacobellfoundation.org/who-we-support.

About Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps America's young people pursue their educational goals and career aspirations. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 5 million young people across the country and has awarded $155 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit https://www.tacobellfoundation.org/.

Contact: Delani Marchigiani, delani.marchigiani@edelman.com and Richard Villagomez, richard.villagomez@yum.com

Taco Bell Foundation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.