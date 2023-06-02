Contact Troubleshooters
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at SLEEP 2023

Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at SLEEP 2023, to be held in Indianapolis, IN from June 3 – 7, 2023.

The following will be presented:

June 5, 2023

Presentation Title: "Melanopsin Genetic Variants and Delayed Sleep Phenotype – Whole Genome Sequencing Analysis" 
Poster Number: 94 
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics 
Poster Session Presentation Time: 5:00 PM6:00 PM ET

June 6, 2023

Presentation Title: "Dim Light Melatonin Onset Analysis in Individuals Diagnosed with Delayed Sleep-Wake Phase Disorder (DSWPD)" 
Poster Number: 307 
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics 
Poster Session Presentation Time: 12:00 PM1:15 PM ET

Presentation Title: "Effect of Iloperidone on Sleep Symptoms in Bipolar Patients with Manic and Mixed Episodes: A Randomized, Placebo Controlled Study" 
Poster Number: 372 
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics 
Poster Session Presentation Time: 5:00 PM6:00 PM ET

For more information on SLEEP 2023, please refer to https://www.sleepmeeting.org/.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer  
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
202-734-3400 
pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every 
Head of Corporate Affairs 
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
202-734-3400 
pr@vandapharma.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-presentations-at-sleep-2023-301840794.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.